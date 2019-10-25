Town OKs Complete Streets policy

The City of Hinton is joining the growing commitment to increasing safety for people in the community by becoming the 10th city in West Virginia to adopt a Complete Streets policy.
At the most recent city council meeting the resolution passed unanimously with public comments supporting the move.
Complete Streets are designed and operated to enable safe access for all users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists and transit riders of all ages and abilities.
Creating Complete Streets means transportation agencies must change their approach to community roads. By adopting a Complete Streets policy, communities direct their transportation planners and engineers to routinely design and operate the entire right of way to enable safe access for all users, regardless of age, ability, or mode of transportation.
This means that every transportation project will make the street network better and safer for drivers, transit users, pedestrians, and bicyclists—making your town a better place to live. A complete street may include sidewalks, bike lanes (or wide paved shoulders), special bus lanes, comfortable and accessible public transportation stops, frequent and safe crossing opportunities, median islands, accessible pedestrian signals, curb extensions, narrower travel lanes, roundabouts, and more.
Active SWV has been a champion of the mission to bring Complete Streets policies to all the cities and towns in the New River Gorge Region and are proud to have the support of the City of Hinton and other local municipalities to ensure safety for not only pedestrians and bicycle users but everyone that uses the streets in our communities.
In 2017 Active SWV supported the City of Mount Hope in passing Complete Streets policies, the City of Beckley in July of 2019, and the City of Oak Hill in September 2019. We are extremely excited city officials also saw the benefits of these policies.
To become an advocate for Complete Streets in your community attend City Council meetings, join or form a Bicycle and Pedestrian Action Committee, and write local officials/leaders. Contact the Active SWV Volunteer Director, Erin Reid at Erin@activeswv.com or 304-254-8488, for more information and strategies on how to specifically be involved in your local municipality.