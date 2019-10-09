Musician Tony Nalker will perform a benefit concert for Greenbrier Valley Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, at the theatre in downtown Lewisburg.
A pianist for the Smithsonian and the Kennedy Center, Nalker will be accompanied by vocalist Bob McDonald and instrumentalist Scott Silbert. The benefit will celebrate the songs and life of legendary crooner Frank Sinatra and will feature memorable songs from the singer’s film and concert performances.
A reception in GVT’s Daywood Lobby will follow the concert.
Tickets are $50, and reservations are highly recommended.
For an additional $50, a dinner option will also be available before the concert, by reservation only. Dinner-goers will begin the evening with light cocktails, followed by a drawing to determine their dinner location.
To make reservations for the dinner and the concert, contact development director Ethan Serr at 304-645-3838, ext. 110, or ethan@gvtheatre.org.
For more information or to obtain tickets for the concert, call the GVT box office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.
Tina Alvey