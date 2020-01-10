Tolliver to serve as Raleigh County Commission president in 2020

Raleigh County Commission on Tuesday voted that Commissioner Dave Tolliver will serve as president in 2020.
Tolliver, who is the current president, was not at the meeting.
Raleigh Commissioners Linda K. Epling and Ron Hedrick voted Tolliver as president.
Hedrick and Epling also approved the hiring of a new assistant prosecuting attorney, Joshua Thompson.
"I stole him from the public defender's office," Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller told The Register-Herald on Monday.
Thompson was sworn into office by Raleigh Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick after the Commission meeting.
Commission also approved Keller's hiring of Ginger Ray as a legal assistant, Hedrick said.
In other actions, Commission approved the rules and regulations governing public meetings, the holiday schedule and the pay period schedule.