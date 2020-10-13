Today is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election

Today, Tuesday, Oct. 13, is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.
While Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office says “close of day” is the deadline to register, some counties – including Raleigh County – remain open until 11:59 p.m. in order to accept last-minute online applications. However, this is at the discretion of the county clerk and office hours do vary.
Once citizens are registered to vote, they can elect to vote by absentee ballot. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28, and applications must be received by the county clerk by that date to be accepted.
Early voting takes place from Oct. 21-31, during regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To register to vote or to update their registration, voters can go online to GoVoteWV.com.