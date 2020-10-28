While early voting is moving along at a brisk pace in West Virginia compared to the primary this year and the general election in 29016, the state is not keeping up with the rest of the country, and numbers across the southern tier of the state are lagging its neighbors to the north.
A week before Election Day, more than 66 million Americans have cast a ballot. About half of that total are in a dozen competitive states that will decide who wins the Electoral College, either President Donald Trump or his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.
And while West Virginia is not a swing state – then candidate Trump won 68 percent of the vote in 2016 – it has reported an 18.9 percent voting rate so far with 114,059 absentee ballots being cast along with 126,147 early votes out of 1,268,460 registered voters.
In the June 9 primary, 449,077 votes were cast, and in the 2016 general election 732,362 votes total were counted.
By congressional district, southern West Virginia – in District 3 – trails the state’s two other districts with a turnout of about 16 percent. District 1, representing the northern counties, is reporting an 18.1 percent turnout while District 2, the middle of the state, is reporting the highest rate of 19.71 percent.
Still, the state count so far amounts to more than half the 449,077 votes cast in the June 9 primary. It’s already one-third of the 732,362 votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.
Today, Wednesday, is the last day registered voters can request an absentee ballot.
The absentee ballot application portal is at GoVoteWV.com. Voters may also print and drop off their request in person at the county clerk’s office.
In-person early voting started Wednesday, Oct. 21, in West Virginia and ends this coming Saturday, Oct. 31.