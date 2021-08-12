Parents of Wyoming County students will decide if their child/children will wear masks while in school this fall to protect against Covid-19, though Gov. Jim Justice may step in to make that decision for them before school starts.
Following Superintendent Deirdre Cline's recommendation, board of education members voted 4-1 Wednesday to allow parents to choose. Mike Davis cast the dissenting vote.
“As we begin the 2021-22 school year, families are encouraged to make the best health decisions for their children and staff for themselves,” Cline said in a letter to students, parents, and employees.
“Each student will receive a form on the first day of school which will ask parents/guardians to choose a mask or no mask for their child. This form must be returned to the school no later than August 31,” Cline said in the letter.
“As we all work together in this ever-changing health situation, our focus must be on a safe and positive learning environment for children,” Cline said.
If the number of Covid-19 cases continue to surge across West Virginia, however, Justice insinuated that he may be forced to reinstate the mask mandate.
“This Delta variant continues to raise an ugly, ugly head,” Justice said.
The Delta variant has proven to be more contagious and more deadly, according to health officials, and is now the dominant strain in the United States.
The Delta variant, first identified in India, is about 50 percent more contagious than the Alpha variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom, according to research. The Alpha variant was already 50 percent more contagious than the original coronavirus first identified in China in 2019.
“I'm trying to give a lot of leeway to our local officials,” the governor said during his Wednesday briefing. “But, if this thing continues the way it's going, you'll just have to look for the fact that we'll have to adjust and we will probably end up having to move in this direction.”
The total number of active Covid-19 cases in West Virginia was 4,625 on Wednesday. That number had jumped to 5,076 by Thursday – more than five times higher than the number of cases one month ago.
On Wednesday, there were 275 hospitalizations across the state, with 41.5 percent in the ICU and 16 percent on ventilators.
County schools will again use a staggered opening schedule when students return to the classroom.
• On the first day, Thursday, Aug. 26, only students in first, third, sixth, and 10th grades will attend.
• On Friday, Aug. 27, only students in second, seventh, eighth, 11th, and 12th grades will report.
Kindergarten open house activities are also scheduled Aug. 27. Parents will be notified of the times and procedures for each open house by the child's school.
• On Monday, Aug. 30, fourth and fifth grades will attend.
The Freshman Academy for all ninth graders will also be conducted Aug. 30. Freshmen will attend all day. Parents will be notified by the school about the times for Parent Orientation.
Preschool open house is also scheduled Aug. 30; parents will be notified by the child's school concerning times and procedures.
• On Tuesday, Aug. 31, all students in all grades levels will attend all day.