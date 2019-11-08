CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting several tire collection events around the state in the month of November.
Residents may dispose of up to 10 tires per person with a valid West Virginia ID for the county in which the tire collection event is being held. The tires must be off the rims, and only car and light truck tires will be accepted.
Area events include:
Fayette County: Third Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot in Fayetteville
Monroe County: Second Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ham Landfill and Monroe County Recycling Center
Wyoming County: First Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pineville Airport