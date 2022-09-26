Start early! – Cliché, we know, but it’s never too early to start thinking about college. At WVU Tech, we offer Junior Preview Day, an informational day on campus for prospective students and their families to ask questions, get info on majors and learn the ins and outs of the enrollment process. It’s a great way to soft launch your college-search journey and to get a feel for what size school is your best fit and where you match up academically with the schools you’re interested in.
Get the info – Colleges want you to know about them! You’re the customer, and they’re selling you their school. Visit the websites of colleges you’re interested in and request more information. They’ll send you viewbooks, so you can find out what their school is all about, and you can get on their email list for due date reminders on the application process. (You can always unsubscribe if you decide the school isn’t for you.)
See for yourself – Nothing beats an in-person visit. Colleges offer many ways and opportunities to experience their campuses. Individual guided campus visits, Discover WVU Tech (an on-campus event with other prospective students and their families) and Virtual Blue and Gold Days (one-hour info sessions you can tap into from anywhere) are a few ways to get to know WVU Tech. Visit the college you’re interested in – it’s the best way to immediately know if a campus will become your second home.
Ask about scholarships! – At WVU Tech, close to 90 percent of students receive some sort of financial aid. The first step to finding out what financial aid is available to you is to file the FAFSA. The FAFSA is a free form that prospective and current U.S. college students must complete to determine their financial aid eligibility. File as soon as you can once you start applying to colleges. Find out more about federal student aid at studentaid.gov.
Be yourself – The college you pick will become your home away from home, the place you make memories and meet friends and, eventually, your alma mater. Take advantage of all the resources available to you in the college decision process: Read up on the college’s majors, chat with admissions counselors, and ask current students and alumni what they loved about their college experience and what they would do differently. Pick the environment where you can easily envision reaching your goals and becoming the best version of yourself – that’s the school for you!
You can learn more about WVU Tech at wvutech.edu and more about the application process at admissions.wvutech.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.