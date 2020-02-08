The Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) is offering financial aid tips nationwide for students who are planning to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
This month, the KHEAA has reported the federal government requires many students who submit the FAFSA to verify the information included on it. The students requiring verification are chosen by the U.S. Department of Education.
Used to apply for most federal and many state student aid programs, the FAFSA asks detailed questions about the income and financial resources of students, and the parents of dependent students must also provide that information. Students are considered dependent if they are undergraduates under 24 years old, not married, have no dependents, are not veterans, and were not orphans or wards of the court until age 19.
The college or an agency working with the school will let students know if their information is being verified.
Students and parents need to take this process seriously, according to KHEAA. Students chosen for verification cannot receive their financial aid until they complete the verification process, and as soon as they are contacted, they should provide any information that is required.
If students who have been asked for verification decide not to attend a college, they should let the college know so it will stop requesting information.
KHEAA is working to make sure students are protecting themselves when spending money online or providing financial information online.
The theft of credit and debit card numbers should make everyone, including students, more careful about protecting their money from cyber thieves. The following measures can help, according to KHEAA.
l Never provide your Social Security, bank account or credit card number in response to a phone call, text or email. If you get a text or email from a bank or company, don’t click on any link in the message. It may lead you to a fake site run by thieves hoping you’ll enter personal information, or it may install spyware or malware on your phone or computer. Instead, sign in through the website you normally use when you do business with that firm.
l Never provide bank, credit card or other sensitive data on a website that doesn’t explain how your information will be protected, including encryption to safely transmit and store data.
l When you use your ATM or debit card, make sure no one can see your PIN. Check ATMs for obvious signs of tampering or for a skimming device.
l Install a free or low-cost firewall to stop intruders from gaining remote access to your devices. Download and update security patches offered by your system and software vendors to correct weaknesses that could be exploited.
