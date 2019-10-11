CHARLESTON — West Virginia now has a toll-free tipline so West Virginians can report suspected Medicaid fraud according to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
Calls to the telephone number – 1-888-FRAUD-WV (1-888-372-8398) – go to the state’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, which then has specialists who review the information to see whether it is actionable. The unit targets Medicaid provider fraud, patient abuse or neglect and financial exploitation.
The fraud unit investigates allegations of health care fraud committed against the Medicaid program for potential prosecution, along with allegations of the criminal abuse, neglect or financial exploitation of patients in Medicaid-funded facilities and residents in board and care facilities.
The tipline is a quick, easy way for every state resident to help protect Medicaid,” Morrisey said. “By working together, we can better provide for those who legitimately rely upon the Medicaid system as a safety net and thereby thwart those who game that system for criminal gain.”