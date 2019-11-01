A Glen Morgan man who was arrested in February 2018 for holding a woman hostage for three days and physically abusing her was found guilty in Raleigh County Circuit Court of unlawful assault, a felony, and other charges related to the incident.
Jurors in Raleigh Circuit Judge Darl Poling's courtroom also found Kevin Tingler Jr. guilty of domestic battery and interference with a 911 call.
Raleigh Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Tingler after he had awakened a woman in Glen Morgan on the morning of Jan. 29, 2018, and started an argument with her.
He struck her in the left eye, pushed her down and kicked her, according to police. When the victim asked if she and her daughter could leave, Tingler told her that the only way she would leave was in a body bag, according to police.
Tingler was accused of imprisoning her in the house for three days, until she was able to escape with her daughter on Jan. 31, when Tingler left the house.
He was the boyfriend of the victim, according to police.
Originally, police had charged Tingler with kidnapping. That charge was dropped after police learned that the victim had had access to Facebook and a cell phone.
Tingler's trial started Wednesday. Jurors deliberated for three hours before returning with guilty verdicts on the charges.
He was remanded to Southern Regional Jail to await sentencing at a future date and faces one to five years in prison for the felony.
Raleigh Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons said jurors made a good decision.
"The injuries were serious, and it highlights and underscores the importance of addressing domestic violence in our community," Parsons said. "The work that went into the trial was a team effort between the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, led by Lt. Jason Redden, and folks in Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller's office.
"I'm extremely grateful for all the support. We stand ready, as always, to confront and arrest domestic violence offenders when there are cases we can take forward and successfully prosecute."