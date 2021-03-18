A state proposal for Lewisburg to hurry up and participate in an e-voting pilot program gained little traction with city officials this week.
Most of the quibbles voiced at Tuesday night’s virtual city council meeting centered on the timing of the pitch, which was delivered by representatives of the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
With an introduction from SoS field service representative Lee Dean, attorney Donald “Deak” Kersey — who serves as general counsel for the SoS’s elections division — did most of the heavy lifting in presenting the state’s case.
Kersey explained that the new electronic system would only be available to overseas voters and voters with physical disabilities severe enough to prevent them from using other absentee ballots without assistance. Thus, it would affect a relatively small number of Lewisburg’s 3,500 or so registered voters.
Eligible voters would be able to cast absentee ballots via email, rather than having to rely on traditional mailing services, Kersey noted.
While not citing specific dollar figures, he acknowledged that the system would involve a financial investment, but added that a nonprofit in Colorado has grant funding available for the pilot program.
In order to participate in the program, however, city officials would first have to enact an ordinance extending Lewisburg’s absentee ballot regulations to include an electronic option.
And that’s where the timing became an issue.
City manager Misty Hill said, in the best case scenario, council could conduct a first reading of an ordinance amending Lewisburg’s elections law no earlier than April 20, which would allow time to properly advertise the impending vote. If the amendment gained approval in that first vote, a second and final vote could be held no earlier than May 18, she said.
“It’s a very, very tight timeframe,” Hill said.
And because the new voting system is priced at more than $5,000, as the Secretary of State's representatives confirmed, the city would also have to bid out the system, another time-consuming enterprise.
Given that Lewisburg’s next election — the June 8 municipal election — is a mere three months away, more than one council member spoke out against hastily adopting the new system.
“I like the idea, but we need to punt until after the election,” Council member Joshua Edwards said.
Council member Sarah Elkins agreed, saying, “There’s no need to rush.”
Mayor Beverly White had the final word on the discussion, saying, “I don’t feel we should rush into anything of this magnitude.”
White invited Kersey and Dean to get back in touch with the city after this year’s election for further discussions.
Council member Mark Etten asked the men to forward additional written information on the program to the city manager, who could disseminate it to Lewisburg’s other elected officials.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com