OAK HILL — Return to the unity.
The 9/11 Memorial Committee of Fayette County, under the auspices of Spirit and Truth Ministries in Oak Hill, on Saturday conducted its 14th annual ceremony in remembrance of the terrorist attacks on the United States of America on Sept. 11, 2001.
"When we started this 14 years ago, the whole premise of our service was to remember the good things (such as patriotism and prayer that resulted in the aftermath of the horrible day)," said Lisa Tanner, of the memorial committee. "We want to bring that united back, that is our goal."
Saturday's event was emceed by Del. Kayla Kessinger, R-32nd District, and included a proclamation from Oak Hill Mayor Danny Wright, remarks from Bishop Sam R. Calloway Jr. of Spirit and Truth Ministries, prayer and recognition of first responders with a lighting of candles, a memory walk, presentation of flags from the Fayette County JROTC, music, recognition of the military, a prayer for the city and state and country, and a moment of silence at 9:11 p.m.
Former State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, now the economic development secretary of the State of West Virginia but in 2001 a freshman member of the W.Va. House of Delegates, was Saturday's speaker. He said his main message Saturday was "about the unity that we felt after 9/11, 2001, and hopefully we can recall and continue that unity moving forward as we deal with the pandemic crisis and so forth. Let's remember what unites us in terms of what brings us together in America."
Carmichael said "to watch the country come back after that" was heartening, praising the leadership of then-President George W. Bush. "Here we are 20 years later, the first 9/11 that we recognize this moment while we are not in Afghanistan.
"It's of particular significance tonight."
"Somebody says why are you all doing this, this is Oak Hill?" Calloway said. "No planes hit Oak Hill.
"When you mess with any part of the United States, you mess with all of us. Can somebody say 'Amen?' We are one nation under God, united. (This ceremony) reminds us all of that day."
Calloway said he recalled the moment he heard of the attacks. "I was right up there in Oak Hill Elementary in the gymnasium when I heard," he said, motioning just over his shoulder at the former school. "And I'll never forget."
Among the others participating Saturday were Minister Heather Thompson, Elder Lloyd Galloway, musicians Gregg Boggs and Caden Carr, Chaplain Chris Gill, Col. Chris Selvey, Christa Haney, Dr. Ken Krimmel and Sara Tucker.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe