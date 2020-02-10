The Tim Tebow bill, which would allow home-school students to participate in public school sports, will now advance to final consideration in the West Virginia Senate without amendments, despite a Greenbrier County senator's attempt to make changes to it Monday.
Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, proposed three amendments during the Senate's floor session Monday, including requiring home-school students participating in sports to be included in public school's enrollment numbers, allowing local county boards to decide if they wish to allow the proposed bill, and changing the academic requirements of home-school students wanting to participate.
Baldwin's first amendment would have made a change in the bill allowing schools to count Tim Tebow athletes in their enrollment figures. He argued the change would ensure home-school parents' tax dollars would actually get to the school where their child is participating.
Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, stood in support of Baldwin's amendment and urged its passage.
"When we've gone through a number of years trying to pass this bill, I think this is an area that is often overlooked, and this amendment would help clear any confusion with that," Plymale said.
Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, who serves as chair of the Senate's Education Committee, opposed Baldwin's amendment, saying the bill in its current form already requires parents of a "Tim Tebow student" to be charged participation fees, and she felt the amendment would be unnecessary.
The amendment was rejected on a 19-13 vote.
Baldwin's second amendment would have made the Tim Tebow bill more permissive by allowing the local county boards to decide if they want to allow home-school students to participate in public school sports.
"When I worked for my local county board, I don't remember a time we didn't support a home-school student who wanted to take a particular class at a public school," Baldwin explained. "Let's match the academic process with the athletic process and let the county boards decide."
Sen. Rucker opposed the amendment by saying she felt it went against the entire intent of the bill. Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, sided with Rucker, saying he felt the purpose of the bill was to expand opportunities for all home-schoolers.
"I have been frustrated over the course of the last five years in efforts to get this bill to the finish line, and the lengths folks will go to keep home-school students from participating in team sports or other wholesome educational activities makes no sense to me," Trump said.
In efforts to get his amendment passed, Baldwin said he knows the bill is an extremely divisive issue and knows a lot of people who are in the middle on where they stand and see arguments on both sides of the issue.
"I think this amendment would allow us to take a step forward that is congruent in the academic process," Baldwin said. "If we go through without this amendment, then that will be incongruent to what we do academically, and I don't know why we'd do something one way for academics and then another way for athletics."
Baldwin's amendment was rejected on a voice vote.
Baldwin's third and final amendment was to change the academic requirements of a Tim Tebow student to two of three requirements instead of one of three.
The bill in its current form would require home-school students to produce to the school principal or guidance counselor a body of work to show they are in good standing academically to play in public school sports. The body of work can be in the form of a portfolio, academic transcripts or a certain score on a standardized test.
Baldwin said he felt his amendment would provide what he intends to be a level playing field in terms of academic standards.
"Public school students have a body of work they bring to the playing field each day," he explained. "This amendment would ask Tebow students to meet two of those requirements instead of the one, so they have more of a body of work they can bring to the playing field as well."
Sen. Rucker said while she definitely agrees a Tim Tebow student should be required to show a body of work, it should only remain as one.
"Many members don't realize home-school students are required to do at least five major subjects a year, and they must show samplings of their work to stay up to date," Rucker said. "Requiring them to do two bodies of work instead of one would just require additional fees for the parents when it's not necessary."
Baldwin's third and final amendment failed on a voice vote.
The Tim Tebow bill will now advance to a third reading in the Senate. If the bill passes, it will advance to committees in the West Virginia House of Delegates.
Tim Tebow, a home-school student, was a successful college football player who won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 at the University of Florida.
