Local real estate broker and Beckley Councilman-at-Large Tim Berry is used to helping humans find homes.
Now, he is hoping to find forever homes for the county's animals.
Berry is asking Beckleyans and everyone else to drop off donations for Raleigh County Humane Society's animal shelter at his office on Wednesday. He also wants them to stay long enough to meet the shelter's "fur babies" and have light refreshments.
Animals from the shelter will be at Berry's business and are available for adoption.
Berry, owner of Tim Berry Real Estate at 816 Johnstown Rd. in Beckley, said the animal shelter is in need of bleach, paper towels, XL Nitrile surgical gloves, kitty litter, dog and cat food, puppy and kitten food and pet blankets, towels and bedding.
Berry and his staff will also be offering snacks.
"I realize the need, due to the overwhelming responsibilities the animal shelter has, to care for the animals in their charge," Berry said. "Volunteers are a necessity to make the facility work, and I recognize the need for public support and help any way I can.
"Contributions of items needed are a large part of their daily success."
The animal shelter saw a 40 percent increase in the number of animals needing shelter services in 2018, Raleigh Humane Society member India Hosch told The Register-Herald in February.
Currently, counties and cities fund shelters, with state monies providing some grant funding that is paid in arrears, according to Hosch.
She said that amount is not covering the cost of caring for abandoned and abused animals and that the shelter on Grey Flats Road is operating at above capacity.
Berry, who announced his upcoming retirement from Council earlier this month, invited donors to drop the items at his office on Wednesday, Aug. 14, between 3 and 7 p.m.
He said the dogs and cats will be in his parking lot if it isn't raining.
If the weather is bad, the party will be moved to inside of 820 Johnstown Road, next door.
Berry said donors are also welcome to stop inside his office and drop off items on Tuesday or early Wednesday. If the office is closed, he said, they may leave their gifts on the porch of 820 Johnstown Road.