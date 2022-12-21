It’s the end of an era for one downtown Beckley business.
After roughly eight years in their cherished five-story home on Neville Street, Tickety Boo Mercantile is closing its Beckley store front.
Store owner Sasha Cantley said it’s hard to say goodbye after so many years but she’s ready to move on to her next adventure.
“I have made lifelong relationships with all kinds of people,” Cantley said.
When Cantley started Tickety Boo roughly 16 years ago, she did not have a permanent location.
“I moved around a lot before that, as far as dealing in buying and selling,” she said. “We did big flea markets like Hillsville. I had a couple of spots in some local stores but didn't have this whole thing.”
In December 2014, Cantley decided to transform her traveling business into a stationary one and purchased the store’s current location on Neville Street. The store then opened for business in April 2015.
Looking around the nearly empty store on Wednesday, Cantley said it’s strange to see the place so empty because she typically had it stocked to the brim with items.
For more than a decade, Tickety Boo Mercantile has specialized in retail/resale of antique and vintage furniture, decor and collectibles, along with repurposing and refinishing custom builds.
Cantley said she also sells a lot of goods from local artisans.
“I sell a lot of local art and I'm real proud of that,” she said. “I’m gunna miss my misfits.”
When asked where she got the name for her business, Cantley laughed and said that’s one question everybody loves to ask.
“Years and years ago, I heard somebody say, ‘Well, have a tickety boo day’,” Cantley said. “It’s the same as saying it’s hunky dory or it’s all good. I think it’s a British expression and I don’t know why but I just kind of liked it and it was tickety boo.”
Cantley said she is proud of how she has been able to grow the business over the last eight years in the Neville Street storefront.
“I'm very proud of what we did,” she said. “There was nothing else quite like it and the camaraderie and the community that we've created.”
Although Wednesday is the final day the physical store will be open in Beckley, Cantley said she’ll likely keep Tickety Boo Mercantile going though she plans to go back to selling the way she used to at flea markets as well as online.
With just a few more days until Christmas, Cantley said she’s looking forward to a relaxing holiday with her family without having all the stress that comes with owning your own business.
As far as what will occupy that space now that Tickety Boo is gone, Cantley said she’s not sure what the new owner has planned. She said all she knows is that the gentleman who bought her building is from Florida and has family in Oak Hill.
To see more of the goods Tickety Boo is selling, go to facebook.com/ticketyboomercantile.
