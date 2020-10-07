U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has recognized three West Virginia schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years.
The following schools were recognized:
l Kenna Elementary in Kanawha County
l Panther Creek Elementary in Nicholas County
l Williamstown Elementary in Wood County