“Nutcracker” audience members will be seeing double this weekend as the Beckley Dance Theatre School’s annual Christmas ballet will feature three sets of identical twin girls – a first in the school’s history.
“We’ve had twins at the school before, but never three sets at once,” stated Debbi Miller, dancer and Beckley Performing Arts board member. “The chances of having three sets of identical twins in one company is very unusual.”
According to life stages and population reports taken from cdc.gov, in 2019, there were approximately 33 twin births per every 1,000 live births, with monozygotic (identical) twin births occurring every 3 in 1,000 live births.
With these odds in mind, seeing three sets of identical twins in one ballet studio is rare.
While the Beckley Dance Theatre School has never seen so many sets of twins at one time, many twins have trained at the school since its inception in 1964.
Perhaps the most famous twins to pass through the company’s halls are Paul Frame, 62, and the late Peter Frame, both of whom went on to dance for the New York City Ballet after their time training with artistic director, Jerry Rose.
Another set of twins, Carrie and Lynn White, attended the school in the 1980s and were able to execute a magical transformation in a performance of “Cinderella,” where Cinderella instantly changed from her torn and tattered dress into a beautiful ballgown.
“That’s something that you can’t pull off without using twins,” Rose shared. “The audience was in absolute awe.”
This weekend, Dakota and Danni Henry, 8, Ella and Claire Flanagan, 10, and Aryanna and Alyzabeth Cox, 11, will all be dancing in “The Nutcracker.”
The Flanagan and the Cox girls have been dancing together at the Beckley Dance Theatre School for eight years.
They danced together in their first “Nutcracker” performance as angels and danced together again as soldiers in the next year’s performance.
This year, the Flanagan girls are dancing in the party scene along with the Cox girls, who are additionally dancing as Gingerettes.
This year will be the Henry girls’ first “Nutcracker” performance. They will be dancing as angels, alongside their mother and father who are dancing in the party scene, their brother who is helping manage the lights, and their grandmother, Pat Almond, who is helping run the soundboard.
While the girls said they are excited to be dancing alongside their sister, they varied in what their favorite part of the performance will be.
Alyzabeth and Claire said they are most looking forward to dancing in the party scene and Aryanna said she likes dancing as a Gingerette because it gives the audience the chance to see her energy when she’s jumping around onstage.
“I like all the acting that goes into it,” Ella added. “I get to dance and act and that’s really fun.”
Miller, who will be dancing in the party scene with the Flanagans and the Coxs, stated that having twins can create an amazing symmetry in the choreography.
“A lot of times when we have twins dancing, Mr. Rose will have them come in at the same time but from different sides of the stage. It creates this mirror effect on stage and it’s so beautiful.”
Rose chimed in saying that sometimes having twins can be challenging as a teacher because he isn’t always sure who to direct his comments toward.
“Sometimes I just can’t tell who is who,” he laughed. “I call the Cox twins “twinnies” and the Flanagan twins I call “Clairella” and they know who I am talking to. Over the years though I have been able to discover some differences that help me figure out which is which. With Dakota and Dannie, I still have no idea!”
“They all just have this cute bond when they are on stage,” Miller said. “It’s just a joy to watch them dance together.”
The ballet’s Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, performances will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8. All shows will be held in the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium, located at 400 Stanaford Road.