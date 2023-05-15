It was a bittersweet promotion ceremony Tuesday at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.
Two of the three promotions were for deputies working in the court security division at Raleigh County’s judicial building. The promotions were necessary to fill the role left by the recent passing of Lt. Dave Stafford, who was the supervisor for court security and worked in the Raleigh Sheriff’s Office for 25 years.
Taking Stafford’s place will be Arron Lilly, who was promoted Tuesday from sergeant to lieutenant.
Also promoted within courthouse security was Raschard Cox, who was promoted from corporal to sergeant, to take Lilly’s place.
Deputy Erin Simon, who’s been with the sheriff’s office for five years and works in the detective bureau, was also among those promoted. Simon was promoted to the rank of corporal.
Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday said he was proud of the two officers stepping into new roles at the courthouse following a very challenging time.
“As most of you guys know, in (the) court security division, over the past couple of months, it's been a strain on the sheriff's department," Canaday said. "Lieutenant Dave Stafford, of course, was over that and (Lilly) will take his place."
Canaday noted that Lilly was unable to be present Tuesday for the promotion ceremony.
“Maybe not necessarily fill the shoes, but (Lilly) will take (Stafford’s) place and he's been great to work with in this trying time.”
In talking of Cox’s new rank, Canaday said he would be entering a rank which he views as the “workhorse” of the sheriff’s office.
“The role of sergeant in our department is first line supervisor . . . so (Cox) is going to be responsible not only to the folks over him but taking those orders and communicating to the folks under him and making sure that everything runs smoothly,” Canaday said.
Cox has been with the department for 15 years and said he still remembers when he first started and was trying to figure everything out.
“I've had a really good group of people that I've worked with,” he said. “I’ve had the ability to work road patrol, school resource and the court system. I’ve pretty much kind of been able to break the monotony of doing the same thing every day. I’ve just worked for some really good people, and it's made it a lot easier.”
He added that the promotion was also bittersweet considering Stafford’s passing.
“I learned from (Stafford), from some of the things that I saw him do, some of the stuff that he told me and hopefully I can just carry on,” Cox said.
Canaday also remarked on Simon’s new rank, saying that the corporal rank is the “time you learn how to be a supervisor.”
Simon said it was an “extreme honor” to receive a promotion and she’s looking forward to everything that she’ll be able to learn in her new position.
“In this job, you learn something new every day. Nothing’s the same,” she said.
Simon said joining the sheriff’s office five year ago seemed like the next natural things to do after working in child support and parole offices.
“It’s very rewarding,” she said.
Tuesday’s ceremony took place at the new sheriff offices in Pinecrest Industrial Park.
