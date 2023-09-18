Leaders within the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office were recognized Monday during a promotion ceremony at the department's headquarters.
Those receiving promotions included James Williams, who was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant; Billy Adkins, who was promoted from corporal to sergeant; and Michael Talley, who was promoted from deputy to corporal.
Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday said promotions are a great way to encourage and identify leaders within the department.
"The public looks to us for leadership, and just as the public looks to us for leadership, we need to accept that, but we also need to look to each other," Canaday said. "In the cases of the ones that were just promoted, other people within the department are going to look to them for leadership."
When Canaday first joined the department more than 20 years ago, he said, for whatever reason, promotions did not happen as frequently.
However, since Canaday was appointed sheriff at the end of 2022, he has held three promotion ceremonies.
"I think that the fact that we do promotions the way that we do shows that we invest not only in trying to attract people, but we invest in the people that are here," he said.
Canaday said promotions are also a way to highlight the support his officers have from family and friends when they're off duty, which is necessary for the work they do while on duty.
"It's just as exciting for (the family) because it's a product of their work and support as much as it is for the people who get promoted," he said.
Canaday said the promotions were because of retirements within the department, which means there are openings for new officers to join the force.
Canaday said they have three openings.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Oct. 6 and can be picked up and turned in at the Raleigh County Clerk's Office in the Raleigh County Courthouse or at the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office at 308 Ned Payne Drive, Beckley, WV 25801.
Applicants must be between 18 and 45 and have a high school diploma or GED. They will also have to pass a written exam and a physical fitness test and undergo a complete background investigation.
Starting salary for deputies is between $48,870 and $50,670.
