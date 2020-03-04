Joshua T. Haynes, 41, of Virginia, pled guilty Friday, Feb. 28, to attempted sex trafficking of a minor — one of three defendants to plead guilty in the past week to sex crimes involving a minor.
Haynes admitted that between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, 2019, he communicated with a man who stated he could provide a 14- or 15-year-old female to Haynes. Haynes agreed to pay the man money in exchange for sexual activity with the purported minor female. On Nov. 2, Haynes met with the man in Sam Black Church and paid him the agreed upon sum in order to have sex with the minor, at which time Haynes was placed under arrest. Haynes faces at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison when he is sentenced on July 20.
Also on Friday, Matthew David Lambert, 26, of Renick pled guilty to attempting to receive child pornography. Lambert admitted that from on Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019, he communicated via a social messaging application with a minor he believed to be a 14-year-old girl he understood to be located in Lewisburg. Despite knowing her age, Lambert repeatedly asked her to send him sexually explicit photographs of herself. When the purported minor refused, they agreed that they would meet at a hotel in Lewisburg to engage in sexual activity, and Lambert would record this sexual activity on his cell phone.
On Nov. 1, Lambert traveled to a hotel in Lewisburg in order to engage in sexual intercourse with the purported 14-year-old girl
Lambert faces at least 5 and up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on July 10.
On Monday, Joshua Kevin Laxton, 29, of Lashmeet pled guilty to traveling in interstate commerce in order to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor. Laxton admitted that on Sept. 14, 2019, he began communicating via text messages with a minor he believed to be a 14-year-old girl located in Lewisburg. Despite knowing her age, Laxton discussed meeting the minor to engage in sexual intercourse. On Nov. 1, Laxton drove through Virginia to meet the purported minor at an arranged meeting location in Lewisburg in order to engage in sexual intercourse.
Laxton faces up to 30 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on July 6.
Upon release from prison, all three defendants will be required to serve a term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life. They will also be required to register as sex offenders.