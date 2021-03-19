Lewisburg City Council appears on the verge of welcoming a batch of new members.
The city’s voters will elect four of five council members at this summer’s municipal election. Sarah Elkins is the only council person whose post will not appear on the June 8 ballot.
Candidates are nominated during conventions staged by nonpartisan parties in Lewisburg but, as is often the case, only one group — the Citizens’ Party — submitted a slate of candidates by the March 16 deadline.
The lone incumbent on the slate is Arron Seams, who is running for re-election to one of the three four-year council terms on the ballot.
Newcomers seeking office under the Citizens’ banner are Frank Johnson and Valerie Pritt, both of whom are running for four-year council terms, and John Little, who will be on the ballot for a two-year stint that will complete the balance of the council term to which Edward Johns was elected in 2019. Johns resigned only a few months after being elected.
Incumbents Mark Etten, Heather Blake and Joshua Edwards are not seeking re-election.
Mayor Beverly White is at the midpoint of her first four-year term in office, while Recorder Shannon Beatty is wrapping up her final term. The office of recorder was abolished in a May 2019 revamp of Lewisburg’s city charter.
Lewisburg’s ballot draw will occur on March 30, and the deadline for write-in candidates to file is April 20.
