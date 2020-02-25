Three men pleaded guilty on Monday for their participation in a drug trafficking operation in Raleigh County.
Nick Attilli, 38, of Beaver, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin. Timmy Lawson, 40, and Timmy Lawson II, 18, a father and son, both of Beckley, also entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin. All three were charged as a result of a long-term investigation known as Operation Shutdown Corner.
According to a press release from United States Attorney Mike Stuart’s office, Attilli admitted that between June 2018 and Sept. 17, 2019, he worked with other members of a drug trafficking organization operating in Raleigh County to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. Attilli admitted that during this time he was supplied with methamphetamine and heroin from other members of the drug trafficking organization.
Attilli faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million when he is scheduled for sentencing on July 6.
According to the release, Timmy Lawson admitted that between June 2018 and Sept. 17, 2019, he participated in the drug trafficking organization by working with other members of the organization to distribute methamphetamine and heroin within the Southern District of West Virginia. Timmy Lawson II admitted that he too participated in the same drug trafficking network.
Both of the Lawsons face the same mandatory minimums as Attilli. They are scheduled for sentencing on July 7.