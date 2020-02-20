LEWISBURG — Misdemeanor cases pending against three men charged in connection with an incident at a high school sporting event last week are being addressed in Greenbrier Magistrate Court.
A scuffle near the sidelines of what has been described as a “chippy” contest between the Greenbrier East and Woodrow Wilson girls’ basketball teams caused the Feb. 11 game in Spartan Gymnasium to be suspended with 5:45 left in the fourth quarter and the home team leading 46-40. After an investigation by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC), the Lady Spartans were declared the winner of the game.
Those facing court charges as a result of the altercation on the sidelines are:
• Woodrow Wilson assistant coach Eugene Nabors, 42, of Beckley, who was accused via citation of the offense of obstructing
• Nabors’ son Donte Qusean Nabors, 24, of Beckley, who was charged in a criminal complaint with obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct
• Steven Virgil Damon, 38, of Ronceverte, who was charged in a criminal complaint with disorderly conduct
Both of the criminal complaints and the citation were issued by Senior Trooper J.L. Tincher of the West Virginia State Police’s Lewisburg detachment. Tincher was one of the law enforcement officers who were assigned to a detail at the basketball game.
Complaint against Steven Damon
In the complaint against Damon, Tincher wrote that the Ronceverte man approached him during the second quarter of the game “and made threats that if a Woodrow Wilson coach kept ‘flipping him off’ (Damon) was going to kick the coaches (sic) ass in the parking lot after the game.”
In previous news accounts, Damon has been identified as the father of one of the Lady Spartans players and had been seated with other fans in the gym on the night in question.
Tincher wrote that he instructed Damon to “calm down, not to make threats and to return to his seat” after the man had approached him. But at approximately 7 p.m., Damon again left his seat and approached Tincher.
At the same time, Tincher observed Eugene Nabors leaving the bench, crossing the court and approaching Woodrow Wilson’s principal, whereupon Damon “turned and approached Mr. Nabors and aggressively got into the face of Mr. Nabors.”
Tincher wrote that he was unable to hear what the men were saying to each other, but he walked over to them “to attempt to de-escalate the situation.”
At that point, several other people left the stands and walked onto the playing floor, disrupting the game, Tincher wrote.
“This ultimately led to an altercation with multiple individuals involved and to the suspension of the game itself,” Tincher wrote. “(Damon’s) willful disruptive actions were a direct cause of this altercation and suspension of game.”
In response to the charges, Damon made an initial appearance before Greenbrier County Magistrate Martha Fleshman on Feb. 12 and was freed on a $500 personal recognizance bond. He asserted his right to hire an attorney before entering a plea.
No further hearings had been scheduled in Damon’s case as of Thursday afternoon.
Complaint against Donte Nabors
In the complaint he filed against Donte Nabors, Tincher took up the narrative with the “attempt to de-escalate” the confrontation between Steven Damon and Eugene Nabors in the fourth quarter of the basketball game.
Donte Nabors, Tincher wrote, “left the stands and entered onto the court and aggressively approached” the officer, whereupon Tincher stepped toward the young man and “instructed him to calm down and return to the stands.” Tincher wrote that he “attempted to return (Donte) to his seat when Eugene Nabors forcibly hindered that attempt by grabbing both of (Tincher’s) arms.”
Tincher wrote that he had to “forcibly regain freedom of movement from Eugene Nabors before being able to continue to gain control” of Donte. The officer said while he was engaged with the assistant coach, he observed Donte “throwing a chair,” which prompted Tincher to prioritize removing Donte from the gym.
Tincher wrote that Donte was uncooperative and was escorted out, only to re-enter the gym, “ultimately overturning a water cooler located near the Woodrow Wilson bench.” The young man was once again escorted out of the gym, Tincher wrote.
Donte Nabors is scheduled for an initial appearance in Greenbrier Magistrate Court at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
Citation issued to Eugene Nabors
The citation charging Eugene Nabors with obstruction does not contain a separate narrative of events. Instead, it is offered in a single-page affidavit form.
The document indicates that Nabors must make an initial appearance in Greenbrier Magistrate Court on or before Monday, Feb. 24.
According to an article in the Feb. 19 edition of The Register-Herald, Eugene Nabors was pushed to the floor by a law enforcement officer and handcuffed during the altercation. Nabors suffered a broken left arm in the incident, the article noted.
Beckley attorney Randolph McGraw represents both Donte and Eugene Nabors in this matter.
In an interview with The Register-Herald for an article in the Feb. 15 edition of the newspaper, McGraw said the obstruction charge against Eugene Nabors appears to be unfounded.
Furthermore, the attorney said, a video of the incident doesn’t show either of his clients “doing anything.”
The video to which McGraw referred may be the security video recording of the Feb. 11 ballgame that Greenbrier County Schools submitted to the WVSSAC to aid in that body’s investigation into the incident. That investigation cleared Eugene Nabors of any infractions of WVSSAC rules and regulations, McGraw pointed out.
The Register-Herald acquired that same video from the school system, via a Freedom of Information Act request. The video is posted on the newspaper’s website.
