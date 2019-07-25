Three Pennsylvania natives were arrested after an early morning traffic stop in Fayette County on Thursday.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, after a deputy conducted a stop on a vehicle for a defective equipment violation. Inconsistent information from the occupants led to a K9 scan of the car.
A search of the vehicle revealed several containers of medical grade marijuana, scales and nearly two ounces of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), a mood-altering drug also known as "Molly" or "Ecstacy." Also recovered was a quantity of U.S. currency.
Officers alearned that the occupants of the vehicle were traveling back to Pennsylvania from the Tampa, Fl. area.
Ernest J. Thornton, 43, of Beaver Falls, Pa., Sandra C. Guthrie, 30, of Koppel, Pa., and Jody L. Hammer, 41, of New Castle, Pa., were all charged with felony charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and two counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics. All were arraigned by the Fayette County Magistrate's Office where their bonds were set at $60,000 each.
