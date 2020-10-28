A range of candidates who speak from experience in the time of Covid to promising to listen to constituents, from an experienced hand at passing legislation to a candidate who is promoting family values, from two who are taking another swing at the seat to a member GOP House leadership, candidates for three House seats from District 32, Fayette County, come to the race with diverse backgrounds and legislative goals.
Fayette County Democrat and House of Delegates incumbent Margaret Staggers speaks with the knowledge of the doctor that she is during a pandemic.
Staggers is an emergency room physician at Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital by day. She’s served the Fayette County community for about ten years with a four-year leave in between.
Staggers says, “The thought of being able to represent the people, all the people, not just one population from the homeless up to the simply rich” has been rewarding for her.
Staggers says having a physician serving in the legislature during the Covid-19 pandemic is beneficial.
“As a doctor, when I stand up in the Legislature, I’m not speaking for drug companies. I’m speaking for you,” said Staggers, adding that the pandemic has resulted in medical shortages from everything from epinephrine and steroids to IV fluids.
“We’re now facing chronic shortages of emergency medical supplies,” Staggers said.
She says she hopes she can continue serving to ensure locals have accessibility and common sense in healthcare.
“I’m dedicated to their (Fayette County citizens) health and wellbeing,” she added.
Fayette County Democrat Salina Vickers is taking her second shot at one of the three seats that will be filled in the race.
Vickers first ran for the position in 2018 and lost. She says she’s determined to make a difference serving her community, so she's running again with hopes that voters will give her a chance to serve this time.
“I lost the primary by 66 votes, so I ran again and won the primary this time,” said Salina. “This is my first general.”
Vickers lives on the north side of the New River bridge. She is a social worker and educator by day.
She says she decided to run after getting frustrated with the way things were being done in the Legislature.
For her, it all started when she approached a local official about a bill that had passed allowing what she felt was too much waste in local rivers and creeks.
“If you check out the DNR (Department of Natural Resources) website, you’ll see you can’t eat fish out of certain creeks and streams because there’s so many toxins,” said Vickers. “I went to Charleston to talk to my legislators about this bill. I spoke at the public hearing.”
Vickers says this personal experience was frustrating, because local elected officials wouldn't take the time to speak to her about the issue or even listen to her concerns.
“That’s their job to meet with people and speak about their concerns,” Vickers said. "To not even give me two or three minutes to talk at their convenience? It just hit me. We have to have people that are willing to meet with people – even if you disagree.
“I’m going to meet with people and listen. I’m not going to not listen to them or not talk to them simply because they believe differently than me."
If elected, Vickers says she's going to work on things "that really affect people’s lives."
“We're in this pandemic. We don’t have broadband. We have people dying from the drug pandemic and kids being left behind,” she said. “I want to work on issues that really affect people’s families and communities and I think coming from a social services background, I have a unique perspective and can really bring a unique understanding in terms of figuring out legislation that’s going to help people."
Incumbent Republican Tom Fast is also in the race again. He says he’s hoping to get the opportunity to continue serving Fayette County.
Fast was originally elected in 2014.
He says he’s the first Republican to be elected to the House of Delegates from the Fayette County district in 83 years.
“We have accomplished a great deal in the last six years,” said Fast.
One accomplishment Fast said he's proud of was getting House Bill 2843, a (TIF) Tax Increment Financing bill, passed to help level III municipalities like Oak Hill.
“It’s a great mechanism for municipalities to leverage their position in expanding property and for economic development. I was lead sponsor on that bill,” said Fast.
Fast says he’s also proud of House Bill 4338, which was a Correctional Officer Reform Bill that gave W.Va correctional officers a pay raise, among other things.
“It took them right near the bottom to the median of what the nation is (in pay),” explained Fast.
He says the bill also helped clean up a bunch of bureaucratic issues in the correctional system, which will ultimately save the state millions of dollars.
Fast says he's proud to have been part of a record-breaking 2020 legislature which passed more than 350 bills.
“It takes an amazing effort to get a bill passed through the House and the Senate, and then get the governor to sign it,” said Fast. “That was just quite amazing.”
He says if he could give local voters any advice, it would be to do research on what endorsements candidates have before they make a choice.
“These are the organizations that employ people and are creating economic revenue for our state,” said Fast. “Look to see who’s endorsed someone when you cast your ballot.”
Fast said he's proud of his list of endorsements including, the West Virginia Coal Association, West Virginia Farm Bureau, NRA, West Virginia Nurses Association and Citizens Defense League, to name a few.
If re-elected, Fast says he hopes to get the chance to work on the business and inventory tax.
“We’re like one in five states that has that,” he said. “It’s such an inhibitor for businesses.”
Fast says he has a proposal to eliminate the tax. But he also wants to make local county boards who rely on that tax revenue stream whole, so they’re not hit with a loss of revenue.
Oak Hill Democrat Mark Hurt is emphasizing family values.
Hurt is a marketing specialist for television and radio and he owns a small business.
“I’ve got a wife and five kids and I wanted to run to make a difference for our community,” Hurt said. “I want voters to know that I’m a family values candidate.”
Hurt says Fayette County needs infrastructure development.
“Broadband is a segway into our industrial development. We also need to create a workforce through our educational system that includes vocational education.”
Republican Austin Hayes is another candidate taking another shot at serving the House.
“I ran for this seat in 2018 and narrowly lost by only 70 votes,” Hayes said. It turned out to be the second closest race in the entire state.”
“I am running because I’m tired of seeing our state get passed up for opportunities,” Hayes said. "We are in a wonderful place geographically and have some of the best people. If we make the necessary changes, we will be the state that others look to.”
Hayes says, if elected, he will endeavor to double the homestead exemption to provide much needed relief for seniors.
“Additionally, I will work to offer a tax credit for first responders that go into harm's way every day. I will also work to pass pro-life and pro-gun,” said Hayes.
Republican candidate Kayla Kessinger of Mount Hope serves as an assistant majority leader in the House. Billing herself as “a trusted conservative leader,” Kessinger is seeking re-election to a seat she assumed in 2015.
Among legislation that she has sponsored was a bill to allow home-schooled students to participate in secondary school extracurricular activities. She also backed a failed effort this past legislative session to Ban the Box, a bill that would have prohibited employers from asking about a person's criminal history on a job application.
Kessinger did not return phone calls to be interviewed for this story.