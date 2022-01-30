A Saturday vehicle accident and its aftermath sent three local people to the hospital, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
Sheriff Mike Fridley said that, shortly after 6 a.m. on Jan. 29, deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on Coal River Mountain Road in Pax. A vehicle had gone over the side of a mountain about 150 feet, and the driver was trapped inside.
Rescue efforts were delayed due to road conditions, as emergency vehicles were getting stuck, a press release from Fridley explained. The driver was eventually rescued and attended to by medical personnel. During this rescue, a firefighter experienced a medical emergency episode and required medical services.
While both individuals were receiving care from emergency medical service personnel, the deputy sheriff on scene attempted to depart, but his patrol vehicle began to slide. Fearing his vehicle was going to go over the mountain, too, the deputy jumped from the vehicle and subsequently was struck by it.
The driver, the firefighter and the deputy were transported to Raleigh General Hospital for their injuries.
According to Fridley, the incident included a cooperative rescue with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, Department of Highways, Mount Hope Fire Department, Mount Hope EMS, Pax Fire Department, Fayette County High Angle Rescue Team, General Ambulance, Jan-Care and Health Net Ground Services.