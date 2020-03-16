Threat of illness prompts changes in Greenbrier County

With the gradual upward creep of infections caused by the coronavirus nationwide, West Virginia stands alone in not having a single confirmed case of COVID-19.
But as Gov. Jim Justice warned in a press briefing at the State Capitol Monday afternoon, it’s only a matter of time before one of the tests for the virus comes back positive.
Greenbrier County health officer Dr. Carolyn Bridgett Morrison is also aware of the odds.
In a telephone interview with The Register-Herald, she urged people to follow the best advice offered by health care professionals — stay at home if you develop such symptoms as a cough or a fever, stay hydrated and take Tylenol (acetaminophen) to reduce fever. If symptoms become moderate to severe — which may involve shortness of breath — call a doctor, go to the emergency room (after calling ahead) or call an ambulance if necessary, Morrison said.
She emphasized that 85 percent of those who fall ill from the virus recover with no medical intervention. Severe COVID-19 symptoms are more likely in elderly people and those suffering from other medical conditions.
“If you’re sick, you need to protect other people,” Morrison said of those with mild symptoms. “We’re trying to protect the vulnerable.”
She said staying away from other people, especially crowds, is the best way to stop the surge of the pandemic.
Thus far, 84 coronavirus tests have been conducted statewide; of those, 80 were negative, and the other four were still pending as of late Monday afternoon.
Although she didn’t know the exact number, Morrison said several tests have been conducted on patients in Greenbrier County.
“We have limited resources, so we have to stick to the federal and state guidelines,” she said. “Tests are available; they are becoming more and more available. But a lot of people want to be tested, and not everybody needs to be tested.”
Although she said she is aware of health agencies in other states issuing orders to close gathering spots such as restaurants and bars, Morrison said she is not recommending that measure be taken in Greenbrier County, at least not at this point.
“We’re not there; we may get there, but we’re not there yet,” she said.
The situation in Monroe County is similar.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Monroe Health Center said, “Our ability to test you for the COVID-19 virus is very limited. We can test at our own discretion for only 5 people through our private resources, (and) we can test anyone who meets certain criteria through state health department resources.”
The state’s express permission is necessary for the latter tests, according to the post.
“In summary, don’t expect to be tested even if you are ‘under the weather,’ or want to be tested,” the post continued.
Patients visiting any of the Monroe Health Center’s clinics will be pre-screened in the parking lot by a person who will ask pertinent questions and take the patient’s temperature before allowing entrance to the clinic.
In Lewisburg, the Robert C. Byrd Clinic is requiring patients to use entrances based on the reason for their visit. Patients who are ill must enter through the main entrance, while well patients will be directed to the side entrance.
According to the Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Fairlea has reduced the number of entrances open to the public; screeners are stationed at each of those entrances. In addition, the hospital’s dining room is now closed to the public.
A Saturday Facebook post by the hospital noted that only well, essential visitors would be permitted into a patient’s room, and that only one visitor would be allowed for each patient, in order to limit exposure.
•••
The Task Force, which includes people representing health care, education, government, business, transportation, nonprofits and churches, is meeting via conference call three times a week during the crisis and then releasing a summary of the latest news through social media and traditional media.
In its Monday summary, the Task Force reported that while the Greenbrier Valley Airport is open for business, United Airlines — parent company of SkyWest, which serves the airport in Maxwelton — is cutting air service in half nationwide, a move that is expected to affect Greenbrier Valley’s commercial flights.
In other airport news, the Greenbrier County Airport Authority has canceled its regular meeting which was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
City Halls in Lewisburg and Ronceverte will maintain regular hours and staffing for the immediate future, but Lewisburg asks that people call City Hall rather than dropping by. Alternatives to an in-person visit may be available.
“We want to encourage folks to use these options now more than ever,” an unsigned City Hall Facebook post indicated.
Mitigation measures being taken at City Hall include suspension of official in-state and out-of-state travel, discouraging in-person meetings of any kind or size, and insisting that any city employee exhibiting symptoms of acute respiratory illness stay home from work so long as the symptoms persist.
Although several city businesses are voluntarily cutting back on in-person services, and many upcoming events have been canceled or postponed, Lewisburg city manager Jacy Faulkner said no city-sponsored event is in jeopardy.
This evening’s Lewisburg City Council meeting will proceed as scheduled, Faulkner said, because the budget for the upcoming fiscal year must be approved and forwarded to Charleston.
She said the Greenbrier County 911 Center is helping keep first responders all across the county safe by pre-screening calls for assistance, asking questions to ascertain if the caller is suffering from a respiratory illness or has been out of the country lately.
Ronceverte city administrator Reba Mohler said several changes have been made in the use of city resources in light of the pandemic. An event scheduled for Friday evening to celebrate a public mural has been postponed, rentals of the Armory have been suspended for at least the next two weeks, and the weekly flea market has been put on a two-week hiatus. Island Park will remain open.
The Greenbrier County Commission issued a statement late Monday afternoon urging all people with business to transact in the courthouse or at other county-owned facilities to consider calling the office in question instead and asking about ways to handle transactions via email, U.S. mail or other ways that don’t involve in-person contact. Many of the county’s online services can be found through the website www.greenbriercounty.net.
Courts throughout the state have been directed to suspend all but emergency proceedings from now through April 10.
All non-essential senior activities in Greenbrier County are canceled, according to the Task Force. Senior centers in Fairlea and Rupert will remain open, however, and Meals on Wheels will continue.
Shepherd’s Center of Greenbrier Valley has canceled its remaining Adventures in Learning classes.
•••
A number of Greenbrier County businesses, attractions and events have announced closures or changes in services in light of the pandemic. Some of them are listed here.
• Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg is closed to the public, with all events, classes and workshops postponed to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Expectation is that the institution will remain closed through March 31.
• The Lewis Theatre in Lewisburg is closed until further notice.
• The Alderson Public Library is closed until school reopens.
• Smooth Ambler Spirits in Maxwelton has closed its tasting room and gift shop until at least the end of March.
• There will be no outdoor flea market in the State Fair parking lot until further notice.
• Greenbrier Valley Theatre is postponing its Youth Education production of “Godspell Jr.” Options for rescheduling are being examined.
• The West Virginia Craft Brew Festival, held annually at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea, has been postponed indefinitely.
• The Lewisburg Chocolate Festival has been postponed until June 6.
• The 70th annual 4-H and FFA Ham, Bacon & Egg Show and Sale will not have a live sale this year. Details of an online auction will be released later.
• The Hub Café in Lewisburg has modified its menu, schedule and protocol due to the pandemic. For additional information, call 304-647-4994.
• Bella The Corner Gourmet in Lewisburg will offer curbside or front door pickup during the crisis. Call 304-520-4921 for further information.
• Although all meetings and gatherings at Lewisburg United Methodist Church have been canceled for this week, the sanctuary will be open for prayer and solitude daily from dawn until dark.
