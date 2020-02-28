Broadway is coming to Beckley! Well, it’s already made its mark within the last week, but it’ll be here for one more weekend as Woodrow Wilson High School students perform Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” today, Saturday and Sunday in the school’s auditorium.
The performance also took place last weekend, along with multiple school showings. The show’s director, Jerri Stack, said the students’ dedication to the play has been unreal, seeing as how they’ve had ten showings scheduled so far.
If you’re wanting to see a show filled with talent, music and great acting, anyone and everyone should come out and see the performance, Stack said, and students have been preparing for the show for nearly a year.
“Students had to actually audition for the show, they had to work for the positions they are in now, and we had those auditions last May,” she said. “Now, they’ve been practicing all first semester, and this semester it’s gotten real. Beginning in January we’re finally allowed in the auditorium to start prepping, and in February our set comes in.
“The showings so far have been so great, and we can only hope people from the area will come out the last weekend we’re doing it so they also get the chance to see how great it is.”
The performance will take place today and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium.
Tickets will go on sale in the auditorium two hours before each showing, and adults are $12 and students are $8.
With nearly 50 students participating in the play, and 10 students taking part as the backstage crew, Stack said the production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” couldn’t be better. When asked how “Beauty and the Beast” was decided on, she said it will be obvious to the eye of those who watch the performance.
“Beauty and the Beast” just seemed to have so many parts to it that would fit our students’ best qualities,” she said. “We have a lot of talent this year with these kids, and the fact that it’s a Broadway musical makes it even better. It seemed to just be made for our students.”
Credit should be given where it’s due, Stack added, and explained each and every student involved in the performance has given their all. She said she hopes the citizens of Beckley will come out to support those students, and take note of what all they have to offer.
Upon spending thousands of dollars on the production, and it being a big-time production, Stack said, several members of the community who have seen the show claim it to be the best one the school has put on so far.
“There’s lots of singing, lots of dancing, and the story line of it is just great,” she said. “I really think these are such good kids, and the reputation precedes it.”
Stack along with her partner for the production, Pam Shrader, feel the production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is the perfect opportunity for folks from Beckley come out in their community and support the arts for a weekend.
“Another teacher at the school has told me they loved seeing these students in a different light, and not just in the classroom,” Stack said. “This allows those students to showcase their talents and participate in something they love. They do this wholeheartedly, and every time they practice, they become these characters.”
Woodrow student Sarah Calfee, who is performing as Belle in the showing of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” said the excitement she feels over getting to play a lead role in the production is overwhelming, in a good way.
“Especially because “Beauty and the Beast” is one of my favorite Disney movies. We have been practicing for this performance every day in class since May of last year, and it’s really exciting,” Calfee said.
Calfee has been involved in the arts since she was in elementary school and would watch the school showings of all Woodrow Wilson High School’s performances, along with participating in theater camps.
She said with the amount of hard work each student has put into this year’s performance, the public should definitely take the last opportunity they have to see the production.
“We have worked really hard, and the community needs to be able to see the talented cast,” she said. “Not only do we have a talented cast on stage, but our show would not be possible without our backstage tech crew, which is made up of more talented students, along with the tech directors Mike Williamson and Wendy Keeney.”
Calfee also added without the dedication of Stack and Shrader, the program wouldn’t be possible.
“We all get to do what we love on stage, and we want others to see that. We hope everyone comes out.”
