fayetteville — The enjoyment and entertainment provided by the Historic Fayette Theater to the region requires a lot of hard work and commitment.
And Tom Fast, a Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates who hails from Fayetteville, says that, in turn, the theater deserves the support of the community.
Prior to presenting a $7,000 check from the Local Economic Development Assistance Fund on Thursday, Fast, R-51st District, told a delegation from the theater, “You all have something good going here.
It’s been going since 1937 when this building was built. You all provide wholesome art for the community. It’s family-oriented. People don’t have to worry about their children coming to watch the show, because you have so many children in the shows. I so much encourage you to continue that trend, notwithstanding everything that’s going on in this world.
“This theater is such an asset to Fayetteville, Fayette County, West Virginia,” Fast continued. “Your productions, and I’ve been to several, are second to none. You have professional acting made up of people of the community, you have professional stages, professional props. I mean, it’s just amazing.
“We appreciate it. This is work, and it’s very much appreciated.”
Cindy Pino White, president of the HFT Board of Directors, said the donation is welcome. The funds will help in the theater’s ongoing renovations, including a pressing need to replace the HVAC system, as well as to continue with repairs and upgrades in the stage presentation and elsewhere in the facility.
White noted that HFT will conduct an anniversary gala in early November at the Gaines Estate which will be a fundraising event geared toward creating more opportunities to make renovations and improvements.
The theater is in the midst of a busy summer, White said. Rehearsals and set construction are currently ongoing for the fall production, “The Hitchin’ Post,” a comedy to be directed by White and Katie Neil. Show dates are September 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24.
Other plans also call for the annual Christmas show and musical concerts, White said. The theater will also host a drama camp later this month.
The HFT’s aim is to present four main stage shows per year, in addition to allowing the theater to be utilized by the community, as well. For example, HFT is partnering with Adventure: Fayette County for an August event.
For more information on the Historic Fayette Theater, or to make a donation, visit fayettetheater.com or www.facebook.com/HistoricFayetteTheater/, email contact@fayettetheater.com, call 304-574-4655 or contact a board member.
