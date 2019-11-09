The week in West Virginia History

Nov. 14: 1970: A chartered plane slammed into a hillside just short of Huntington’s Tri-State Airport near Ceredo, killing all 75 of the passengers and crew. The victims included nearly the entire Marshall University football team, all but one of their coaches and several fans. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. (Submitted photo The West Virginia Encyclopedia)