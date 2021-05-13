Due to refurbishing issues at their home theater, the Woodrow Wilson Auditorium, the Beckley Dance Theatre has taken production on the road. The local dance group’s original production of Louis Carroll’s whimsical adventure of “Alice In Wonderland” will premiere Friday at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton.
In addition to Friday’s show, there will also be a “second act” of the production Saturday evening. A special matinée concert featuring younger dancers will be performed Saturday, afternoon. Tickets may be purchased by calling 304-425-5128.