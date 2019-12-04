The Resort at Glade Springs announces a new Christmas themed haunted attraction to take place on Friday the 13th of December.
The Fright Before Christmas, a one-night only event, will take place at the new Fright Nights location which launched in October inside Glade Springs.
“Our goal is to give the community something new and exciting to do on Friday the 13,” said Ashley Long, creative director at The Resort at Glade Springs. “Christmas themed haunted attractions have become more and more popular across the country and we have the unique ability to host a one-night event that people will remember right here in southern West Virginia.”
The holiday haunt will feature four different themed sequences that all transition into each other. Evil elves, scary snowmen, and the famous Christmas monster Krampus will all be a part of the terrifying experience. Guests will also have the option to have a professional photo taken with Krampus: The Beast of Christmas.
For more information, visit frightnightswv.com