For the third consecutive year, The Register-Herald was recognized by the West Virginia Press Association as producing the second best newspaper in the state.
The Beckley paper captured runner-up honors in General Excellence, trailing only The Charleston Gazette-Mail for newspapers published in 2018. The Parkersburg News and Sentinel placed third.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph won first place General Excellence in Division 2 of the competition. The Daily Telegraph and The Register-Herald are CNHI newspapers.
The Register-Herald won eight first place awards in Division 1, the large circulation class.
Among the highlights were:
l The paper swept Best Lifestyle Feature with Michelle James taking first with “Steps towards a new life,” Wendy Holdren capturing second with “Acknowledging addiction,” and Jordan Nelson winning third place with “Banding together.”
l Rick Barbero won first place in news photo while Jenny Harnish won first place in feature photo.
l Executive Editor J. Damon Cain won best editorial for the third consecutive year.
l Sports editor Gary Fauber won first place in sports writing and sports page design along with a third place for best sports columnist. The late Dan Stillwell won second place in sports page design.
l The team of reporter Jessica Farrish, videographer and photographer Harnish and Cain for his editorials won first place for Service to the Community for their coverage of PCB contamination in Minden.
l Matt Combs won first place for best business, economic or labor reporting for a story about gas pipeline protesters in Monroe County, and a third place award in legal affairs reporting about the pipeline industry.
Other Register-Herald winners were:
l Best headline writing: second place, Mary Stillwell
l Best governmental affairs reporting: second place, Farrish; 3rd place, Erin Beck
l The staff also won a third place awards for best front page and best lifestyle page.
The Register-Herald advertising team won five awards, including a first place for best black and white ad, two seconds and a third.
l l l
“This team here in Beckley continues to inspire me,” said Cain following the banquet. “I am walking out of here tonight with eight first place plaques and a second in general excellence. This is a heavy load.”
Cain said he and his staff are proud to represent Beckley and southern West Virginia with “such an outstanding showing.”
“We may be a small newspaper, but we produce big results.”
The awards of the annual competition, which honors excellence in newspaper journalism, were announced Saturday, Aug. 3, during a banquet at Lakeview Resort in Morgantown.
With the top point total in both editorial and advertising of newspapers in West Virginia, The Gazette-Mail also earned the Newspaper of the Year honors.
Other General Excellence Award winners were the Hampshire Review in Division 3 and The Moorefield Examiner in Division 4.
Sandy Buzzerd, publisher of the of Morgan Messenger in Berkeley Springs won the WVPA’s highest honor — The Adam R. Kelly Award — for outstanding dedication to the newspaper industry, the West Virginia Press Association and the local community.