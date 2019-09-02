Taking a break after an eventful yet rewarding summer, the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, at 403 Neville St. in Beckley, looks forward to a calm September schedule.
According to Shane Pierce, the theater’s operations manager, September is looking to be a very “easy and straightforward month” for the Raleigh, which is hosting only four events on the next schedule.
Sept. 7
The theater will kick off the new month with “Labor Day Laughs” — a “grown and sexy” comedy show presented by GITRITE and 3D&Z Photography — from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Pierce shared that GITRITE, who offstage goes by Keith Arnold, is no stranger to the Playhouse.
“We’ve had Keith here before to do a Christian comedy show. This time around he wanted to do a standard standup show, so this one is definitely for adults. It should be a good change of pace.”
“Labor Day Laughs” — which will feature comedians such as Russchelle, Foster The Genius, Bubba J, Tish, GITRITE, Money Mike, Teruka B Carey, DJ Press and host Darrel H. Tickets — is a show for adults ages 18 or older.
Doors to the show will open at 7 p.m., one hour before the show is scheduled to begin. Tickets can be purchased for $20 at the door.
Sept. 13
From 8 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre is set to host a live music show featuring local Beckley rock band Major Paradigm.
According to Pierce, the band’s vocalist and lead guitarist, Seth Hughes, was largely involved with the music scene at the June BEX Festival. The band also performed at the Appalachian Festival Block Party on Aug. 24.
“They [Major Paradigm] are really active in the music scene here in Beckley. They have been playing more shows and doing great work in the music community.”
Admission tickets for Major Paradigm: Live can be purchased for $5.
Sept. 21
On Saturday, Sept. 21, the theater will be screening its monthly guest-curated mystery horror film.
Due to a large number of events occurring across Beckley the morning of Sept. 21, the mystery horror film will start at 8 p.m., an hour later than usual.
“With us pushing the showing a little later, people will have a chance to wind down after the busy day and just relax, take a break and enjoy the film," Pierce said.
Giving a hint to the film’s content, Pierce stated that September’s pick, chosen by theater regular Joey B., represents the “nostalgic spirit of Halloween.”
“I love anything horror, but I lean towards ghost stories,” shared Joey B. “I’ve been a fan my whole life and was drawn to 'Friday the 13th' movies at a very young age. I enjoy Stephen King books and movies, as well. The movie I picked is unique and should appeal to a variety of horror movie fans… It’s a Halloween season movie that came out somewhat recently with a few twists to it.”
“We are getting ready for a big month in October, both at the theater and the Underground. It's going to be a big Halloween season with lots of neat events happening all over the city. This film is the perfect precursor to all the cool things getting ready to happen. Hopefully it’ll get us all in the mood.”
Tickets for the mystery horror screening, which is recommended for viewers age 16 or older, can be purchased for $5.
Sept. 26-29
The Playhouse’s last September event is the weekend showing of “Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements” directed by Irene Taylor Brodsky.
The film, which was initially released earlier this year, acts as a deeply personal memoir about a deaf boy growing up.
“The film is about a young deaf boy’s journey to getting cochlear implants and learning music,” Pierce shared, mentioning the parallel between the young boy and the composer of "Moonlight Sonata," Ludwig van Beethoven, who also struggled with hearing loss.
“I think the film gives an interesting and poetic look at the situation and people living with hearing impairments. This film has a lot of interesting angles and it should be a wonderful and emotional learning experience for everyone.”
“Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements” will operate under the theater’s regular movie screening schedule. On Thursday, Sept. 26, and Friday, Sept. 27, the film will begin showing at 7 p.m.; on Saturday, Sept. 28, it will show at both 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and on Sunday, Sept. 29, the theater will offer a matinee showing of the film at 3 p.m. only.
The film has an approximate runtime of 90 minutes, and tickets can be purchased for $5.
According to Pierce, the theater does not have a business partner for September, but they are hoping to double up on promotions for October, November and December.
For more information on upcoming events and tickets, visit https://theraleighwv.com or the Facebook page at The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre.