The Historic Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre will be operated and overseen by Beckley Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker and Shane Pierce, who will manage the theater, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold announced Monday.
The city is leasing the theater for $36,000 annually from Bickey Companies and has hired Pierce to manage the theater, pending approval by Beckley Common Council.
Rappold said Beckley Common Council is not likely to approve an independent board to oversee operations, which is what some local artists had hoped when Rappold announced in late 2018 that the City of Beckley would lease the theater.
"I don't think Council will approve of turning the use of taxpayers' funds to an independent board," said Rappold.
Bickey Company spokesman Matt Bickey announced on Nov. 26 that his family would be closing The Raleigh and Melody's, another downtown business that the company owned.
Opened in 2012, the theater was part of the late Dan Bickey's vision to revitalize business and the arts in downtown Beckley.
"We viewed these enterprises as part of Dad's legacy," said Matt Bickey on Nov. 26. "But the fact is, neither of these businesses has ever gotten to a place of independent profitability.
"Our other businesses have allowed them to keep going, and for far longer than would normally be the case."
After Bickey's announcement, Rappold announced that the city would lease the theater. He and Councilman-at-Large Tim Berry and Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher were in favor of the effort to prevent The Raleigh from falling into disrepair and to continue a move to expand the arts community in downtown Beckley.
Rappold said Monday that Baker and Pierce have experience to manage the theater.
"Now, we have a young man, Shane Pierce, who has a proven dedication and ability to schedule events, to manage events," said Rappold. "Right now, to abdicate that ability and responsibility to a board, at this early stage of the game, I don't want to say it's reckless, but people are paying the freight on this thing.
"(Pierce) is confident we can reach a point that we'll break even."
Parks and Recreation will oversee The Raleigh, he added.
Baker already oversees the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia, Wildwood House Museum and Historic Black Knight Municipal Park, Rappold said.
Rappold said that he wants local art groups, including the nonprofit WV Collective and Theatre West Virginia, to be active at The Raleigh.
Some members of those groups had attended a meeting in December and had wanted the city to establish an independent arts board to be involved with programming and other operations at The Raleigh.
"Right now, we have a plan where the current WV Collective, Theatre West Virginia, Beckley Arts Center will schedule events at the theater, and then we'll fill the vacant dates with other interested parties," he said. "But to turn a city-financed theater over to an independent board right now, in my mind, could be considered not as the best use of taxpayer funds."
Baker said city officials are interested in Beckley being designated as a Certified Arts Community with the West Virginia Division of Culture and History.
The late Susan Landis, the longtime Beckley Area Foundation executive director who served on the West Virginia Commission of the Arts, had wanted Beckley to have the designation, said Baker.
"It was Susan Landis' dream, and we all felt bad when it wasn't accomplished before her untimely death," said Baker on Monday.
She said the first step is to establish an Arts Council — an idea she said she has presented to representatives of local arts groups.
"We were all talking about it," she said. "I thought everybody was in agreement that it would be a really good thing to do."
Rappold urged local artists to organize and form an Arts Council.
"We can't survive without the arts community behind us," he said. "The first step toward (becoming a Certified Arts Community), as I understand it, is to form an Arts Council.
"Once you have that, you gain recognition as someone who's serious about promoting the arts."
A Common Council workshop on the theater will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Beckley Common Council Chambers.