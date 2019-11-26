The Raleigh Playhouse and Tavern and Melody's closed, effective immediately

The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, which also housed Sir Walter’s Tavern and Melody’s on Neville Street in downtown Beckley, closed its doors for the last time on Tuesday. All scheduled events have been canceled.
The collective employees of the two locations gathered in Sir Walter’s at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the details that led to the closing.
The Playhouse and Tavern opened in 2012 as part of proprietor and builder Dan Bickey’s much larger vision to see the renewal and rebirth of the city's downtown. Melody’s Bar, previously known as The Wildfire Saloon, was Bickey’s last addition to his project before his death in 2014.
According to Bickey’s sons, Matthew and George Bickey, the decision to close was made solely on the fact that the spaces have “never gotten to a place of independent probability.”
“Our other businesses have allowed them to keep going, and for far longer than would normally be the case,” the brothers explained in the press release they distributed during the meeting.
“We kept them to honor Dad’s hopeful vision, but we have come to a place now where we just can’t afford to keep subsidizing them.”
The brothers expressed their gratitude to their handful of loyal employees, stating that they were “the best employees (they) have ever had” and that the decision, although necessary, was a difficult one.
“He (Dan) had a real hope for Beckley to once again have a vibrant downtown like the one he saw when he came here in 1966,” said Matthew, the Bickey companies’ president.
“(We) are very sorry to see Dan Bickey’s dream of participating in a vibrant downtown Beckley end this way. There is no one that put as much faith, effort, and investment into the downtown area as he did.”
Shane Pierce – an employee of the Raleigh Playhouse for four years, who has been acting as the theater’s operations manager – attended the Tuesday afternoon meeting.
He said no one at the theater, the tavern, or Melody’s blamed the Bickey family for the decision.
“We all knew that it was eventually going to happen, we just didn’t know when," Pierce said. "The theater wasn’t a money-making business and you can’t just keep that up for forever.”
According to Pierce, the Bickeys offered each employee a generous severance package to carry them through the holiday season.
“I can’t speak more highly of the Bickey family for doing all that they have done over the past several years," Pierce said. "They are taking care of us. They are not just kicking us out.”
The theater's general manager, Suzanne Wiseman, also attended the meeting was but was not available for comment.
Although the employees understood the reasoning behind the Bickeys' decision, the news of the closing was hard to accept.
“It was rough and a very somber thing for everyone involved,” Pierce shared. “No one left without shedding some tears.
"I think that it is a blow to the downtown, but to the city generally," Pierce said. "I don’t know of a space that can replace what we were doing there. The theater has enabled so much of the artistic growth in Beckley over the last few year.
"We went a long way to make that happen.”
To those who worked in the playhouse, downstairs in the tavern or at Melody’s, that space was so much more than a theater or a bar – it was a place that connected the people of Beckley, a place that unified diversity through art and culture.
“I just want to express my gratitude to the community and those who have supported this space and have let us be part of their lives and their yearly traditions,” said Pierce. “It has truly meant the world to us. The space meant something to us, but it also meant something to the people too.”
While no official decisions have been made and the future of the building is still up for debate, the Bickey brothers ended the meeting by suggesting that the spaces will be put up for rent or will be sold.