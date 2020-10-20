In the first time in well over a decade,more than one person’s name will appear on the ballot in the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s race.
The candidates are incumbent Democrat Kristen Keller and Republican Ben Hatfield, a lawyer with the Farmer, Cline and Campbell firm.
Keller has worked in the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s office as an assistant prosecuting attorney and as the elected prosecuting attorney for Raleigh County for 37 years consecutively.
She has been in her current role since 2008 and has yet to face an opponent in the general election.
Hatfield is a Wyoming County native and former colleague who once worked for Keller’s office as an assistant prosecuting attorney.
He says he decided to run because he feels Raleigh County needs to systematically change how it’s dealing with crimes in court and he believes he can make a difference.
“I want them to have a choice,” said Hatfield. “As long as my opponent’s been in office, she’s never had an opponent. This is her first contested election,” said Hatfield.
Hatfield says he’s tired of hearing locals say they can’t wait for their kids to graduate from college so they can move out of southern W.Va.
“I want to help make this place better – to take it back and to change it to what it was at one point in time,” said Hatfield.
He also says Raleigh County needs to remediate some of the area’s drug problems.
“Raleigh County’s issues are drugs and a lack of teeth in our judicial system. We have other counties that fear going to court for their crimes. Here, it’s generally viewed as listen to your lawyer and it’s going to be ok,” said Hatfield.
“I want to put teeth back into our judicial system.”
If elected, Hatfield says a change he wants to make is to bring major felony cases to trial quicker and more efficiently.
“Right now, there are numerous high-level cases such as homicide cases and sex offense cases, that are sitting in regional jails on pre-trial confinement in excess of two to three years,” said Hatfield.
Some of these high-level cases sit for 600 or 700 days for a trial – and that needs to change, he said.
“All of that time is eating up county line item money. Because of that, we have to let some other felony’s out of jail or reduce bonds to ridiculous numbers because there’s no money left,” said Hatfield.
***
Kristen Keller has worked in the Raleigh County Prosecutor’s office since 1983.
She was first hired as an assistant prosecuting attorney and from there she became a chief deputy prosecuting attorney under former Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Frail.
Keller was elected to the position in 2008 after Frail retired and was re-elected in 2012 and 2016.
Prior to becoming the prosecuting attorney in Raleigh County, Keller attended the University of California and at one point was a staff attorney for a Republican senator in Washington D.C.
She wound up in the Mountain State after seeing an advertisement for an attorney position in Beckley – which she ultimately moved for.
“The moment I landed in Raleigh County I knew I was home,” said Keller.
This is fitting since her dad spent some time in West Virginia when he was a student at West Virginia University in Morgantown.
While Keller’s worked for the office for 37 years, she says, “I’ve never wanted to be anything else.”
“A lot of prosecutor’s use this position as a stepping stone to become judge,” said Keller.
However, that’s not her goal.
Keller’s work weeks can be 80 hours or more – but she doesn’t complain. She says she loves the job.
“It requires complete dedication and working 24/7,” said Keller. “For at least three decades I have gone to trial in circuit court and won against murderers, drug dealers, rapists, child abusers, kidnappers, embezzlers – you name it.”
She says having consistency at the post is key.
“The public thinks that justice is done when the criminal is found guilty,” she said. “But part of my job is to go before the West Virginia Court of Appeals to make sure they stick.”
Keller says, after she puts criminals in prison, the men and women she’s successfully convicted typically use tax-payer appointed attorneys to continue to fight their sentences as they have the free time to do so – and it doesn’t cost them anything.
“For example, I spent all of last summer working to keep people in prison for life. These are people I convicted of murder for life in the 1980’s. One reason I am running is because these cases exist in my memory,” said Keller.
She says she spent the summer going through crates and crates of old case files and transcripts of the former cases she prosecuted.
Keller says she knows these cases in and out and will do everything she can to make sure the offenders don’t wind up back on the streets of Raleigh County.
“I start going through them again and I remember the crime. I remember the victims,” she said.
Keller added that, “I’m also running because I feel obligated to do so and I can’t abandon the post without knowing the office is in experienced hands.
"I love Raleigh County. I love the people of Raleigh County.”
“I believe my trial experience, my appellate experience, my years of advising law enforcement officers is essential,” said Keller. “The choice here is a prosecuting attorney with 37 years of success.”
Without intending to criticize her opponent in any way, Keller said Hatfield only worked in her office for 19 months and never went to trial.
“It’s the same thing as if you’ve gotten in a car accident and looked in the yellow pages. Let’s talk about your trial record and how many trial’s you’ve won. I’d say you go to the next name in the phone book.”
“I believe I have proven by my record that I have the integrity and legal expertise and dedication and leadership skills to be the person for this position. Criminal defense lawyers have a very important role in this system, but it doesn’t qualify them for this position,” said Keller.
Hatfield says the reason he didn’t go to trial when he worked under Keller is because there were close to 700 cases on the circuit court docket (in terms of indicted felonies) with three assistant prosecuting attorney’s focusing on them.
“The current administration prides herself on the trials she’s done on capital cases, but the everyday felony caseload is in a constant state of mismanagement. It has more cases than any staff at a prosecuting attorney’s office could possibly manage because they are not dealt with on a timely basis,” said Hatfield.
“We were asked to manage an inferno with water guns. But through 19 months of beating our heads against the wall, we were able to reduce that case load to somewhere around 350 cases. In the two years that I have been gone it is now north of 700 again. I will let the public of Raleigh County do the math,” said Hatfield.
Hatfield also said Mercer County's system is a lot more efficient than Raleigh County's.
“In the last 4 years Mercer County has tried in excess of 32 jury trials with fewer prosecutors than Raleigh County. Raleigh County has tried three and Raleigh County has more staff,” said Hatfield.
***
Hatfield received his undergraduate degree at Concord University and obtained his law degree from the Syracuse College of Law.
He worked as a Raleigh County Public Defender from 2011 to 2014, ran his own practice for a bit and became an assistant prosecuting attorney under Keller in 2017.
Hatfield left in 2018 to join Farmer, Cline and Campbell, but says he “never felt as purpose-driven” as when he worked as an assistant prosecuting attorney serving his community.
“I felt like I had a definite purpose and was doing good for my community,” said Hatfield. “As an assistant prosecutor, I would see things that I would change about the system or do differently about the implementation or enforcement of our current laws, but I was unable to implement those changes. It became frustrating,” he said.
Hatfield says he’s hoping to get the chance to make some of these changes to benefit all of the citizens of Raleigh County.
He says stricter timelines need to be adhered to in child abuse and neglect cases and he also wants to modernize the prosecuting attorney’s office.
“I want to give the citizens of Raleigh County access to our office. In 2020, we have a building that if you have a wheelchair, you can’t get up to the building. You have to have someone physically lift your wheelchair into the building,” said Hatfield.
“We have a computer system, but we don’t have any way to track cases,” he added. “If Jackie gets arrested on January 1, and you’re waiting for your court date in April and then Jackie gets arrested again in February – there’s no automatic hit in our system that lets us know that we should revoke our bond from the January case,” explained Hatfield.
He says the computer system needs to be modernized so they can instantly identify repeat offenders and revoke their bond to protect the community.