Inside Tudor’s Biscuit World, men dressed in their uniform sit at wooden table, eating a big, golden biscuit before they head off to work.
A group of old friends sip on black coffee, casually skimming the newspaper, waiting for their food to come out.
A family walks through the doors with their two children, looking at the menu and smiling once the smell of fresh biscuits dance through the air.
According to some people, the breakfast joint seems to have two special things: biscuits and a cozy, warm atmosphere.
According to Destiny Deer, a college student that has worked as a server for Tudor’s in Oceana for the past seven months, getting to know customers is the best thing about working there.
“Tudor’s is a place that makes you feel at home,” Deer said.
“It’s a place away from home. It’s a place where you can receive the same love and kindness from people you have never met, like the love and kindness you receive from your family.”
Tudor’s Biscuit World, a West Virginia chain and local staple, got its start in Charleston in 1980.
Though, most locations are scattered across the state, a few towns in Ohio, Kentucky and Florida are also home to the biscuit company.
For some people, it seems to be the pride of West Virginia.
“It’s kind of cool that it’s something West Virginian’s have for themselves,” Katlen Francis, a former server of two years at the Morgantown location, said.
While customers can order a plain sausage biscuit, there are various choices on what else to get on the biscuit. Sometimes, it’s country ham, pepperoni, egg, cheese, or even a full size, fried hash brown to top the biscuit off. There is even a biscuit named the Politician, filled with bologna, egg and cheese.
With so many unique biscuits, Francis explained that some new customers would come and and be confused about the food and biscuits- that was, until she stepped in to help.
“It was always fun to see them [customers] try to understand why we put a hash brown on a sausage biscuit or what sausage gravy was,” Francis laughed.
“To the people who have never had Tu
“To the people who have never had Tudor’s and always asked me about it, I always told them to think of their favorite breakfast sandwich joint and imagine everything 10 times bigger,” Francis said. “People were always amazed to see the size of the biscuits.”
She said they probably make hundreds of biscuits a day.
She even explained how some families would drop their kids off at West Virginia University and stop by Tudor’s on their way. They would explain to the employees that they knew Tudor’s was a state staple. Francis even said that some would come in and buy the entire family a Tudor’s T-shirt.
“Tudor’s definitely stands out,” Deer said. “if someone had never been to Tudor’s Biscuit World, they’re missing out on food just as good as the West Virginia pepperoni roll.”