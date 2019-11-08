The Met: Live in HD returns toGVT Saturday with "Madama Butterfly"

LEWISBURG — Greenbrier Valley Theatre, in partnership with the Met: Live in HD, presents Puccini’s eternal favorite, Madama Butterfly this Saturday at 12:55 p.m.
Anthony Minghella’s production of Puccini’s classic tragedy stars Hui He as the doomed title character and Andrea Caré as her deceitful husband. Elizabeth DeShong fills the role of the loyal companion Suzuki and the production will be conducted by Pier Giorgio Morandi.
“The live stream will last approximately three hours and 12 minutes with two intermissions. Brent Murrill will speak about the production beginning at 12:15 p.m. Tickets are $18 for general adult admission, $14 for seniors (60+) and $10 for children/students. For more information, call the GVT Box Office at 304-645-3838 or visit www.gvtheatre.org.
