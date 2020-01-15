The New River Master Gardeners will be hosting classes starting March 16, at the Fayetteville Lowe’s.
Master Gardeners around the country plant community gardens, give workshops and lectures on gardening topics to the public, hold plant clinics for the public, participate in gardening projects for children through the 4-H program and Energy Express and much more.
To become a Master Gardener, there is a 40-hour course given by the Master Gardeners and WVU Extension staff. Classes include botany (study of plants), entomology (study of insects), plant propagation with seeds and cuttings, soils, fertilizers, pests and pesticides, organic gardening, beneficial insects, composting, vegetable and fruit gardening, trees and tree fruits, pruning, and landscape design. After completing the course there is an open book final exam. What follows is 40 hours of volunteer work in gardening projects they provide. To maintain certification, you complete 10 hours of continuing education and 20 hours of volunteer work annually.
Contact Fayette County Extension Office at 304-574-4253 or Jeanne Rushin at jmrushin@att.net to register.