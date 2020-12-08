THE MAN WHO BROKE THE SOUND BARRIER CHUCK YEAGER - THE "FASTEST MAN ALIVE"

Retired Brig. Gen. Charles E. "Chuck" Yeager prepares to board an F-15D Eagle from the 65th Aggressor Squadron Oct. 14, 2012, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. In a jet piloted by Capt. David Vincent, 65th AGRS pilot, Yeager is commemorating the 65th anniversary of his historic breaking of the sound barrier flight Oct. 14, 1947, in the Bell XS-1 rocket research plane, named "Glamorous Glennis." Yeager was awarded the prestigious Collier Trophy for his landmark aeronautical achievement.