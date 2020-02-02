Two Republican candidates are squaring off in May for one seat on the Raleigh County Commission. The winner will run unopposed in the November election.
Raleigh Commissioner Ron Hedrick, a statewide projects manager for a construction company that focuses on veterans' facilities, was appointed to the position in 2019, when former Raleigh Commission President Byrd White III accepted a job as state transportation secretary.
He is challenged by Greg Duckworth, a retired West Virginia State Police trooper and country musician who is director of security at The Resort at Glade Springs.
Each candidate shared his vision for Raleigh County with The Register-Herald.
Hedrick retired to Raleigh County from the U.S. Army and has worked in the construction field since 2006. He is now the state project manager for District Veterans Contracting, a job that he said allows him time to serve as commissioner and to combine his business acumen with his goal as a public servant — improving the county's parks, schools and business climate through government.
"I've been able to secure millions of dollars' worth of construction work in the state of West Virginia, money that would've went outside the state," said Hedrick on Tuesday, adding that he averages $15million to $25 million annually in construction projects statewide. "I've been able to create jobs and use the vendors and suppliers in Raleigh County for the last 14 years."
He added that he uses local union labor and that the jobs pay prevailing wages. His company most recently completed a $3 million renovation of the emergency room at Beckley VAMC Hospital, he reported.
He said he is not a politician — and that he has three unsuccessful runs for the House of Delegates in his past to prove it. He is passionate about being a public servant, though, he said.
"I don't have the gift of gab. I don't have the looks," he said. "I don't have that persona that says, 'This guy has what it takes to wow the crowd,' I guess. But I'm giving it my best shot.
"When I interviewed for the job, I had one thing in mind. That was to make Raleigh County a better place for people to work and live and go to school. Raleigh County deserves the nice stuff," he said.
Hedrick said Parks and Recreation and the county's high school football fields and campuses show the differences between what county residents deserve and what their facilities are lacking. Not a single high school in Raleigh County has turf on its football field, he observed.
"Obviously, we've got great athletes," said Hedrick. "I think that we don't have the excitement that some of the other counties have, (the ones) that have the beautiful facilities and, with the facilities, have gotten more support from the parents and the communities.
"We need to invest in our facilities, which in return would increase the excitement and participating and the sports programs for both the athletes and the community."
He said each community should have sports facilities and parks that they feel proud to use.
"The size of the school shouldn't matter," he said. "We should have that same commitment, even to the smaller schools."
To Hedrick, a former softball coach, Parks and Recreation is where the county can help influence what students, parents and neighbors expect from a school sports program. Investing in basketball courts, fishing, swimming, camping and quality playground equipment is a way that county government can send a message of value to youth and families.
"You see these beautiful parks that have these ballfields, that are laid out so nice," he said. "It's so nice, and they know that, and they want to show it off.
"I've always said that it starts with education. If your schools are top-notch, and facilities are top-notch, then those kids, when they become adults, they're going to want to see top-notch in other places," he said. "They're not going to settle for the park that has the crappy playground. They're not going to settle for the basketball rims that don't have nets, like at Prosperity.
"I don't want to wait to make this happen. I want to make this stuff happen, now. I want to see these communities, in this county, become as nice as the communities up north, where business is thriving. I'm sick of hearing every year that we're losing people."
While serving on Commission, Hedrick said he initiated help for the Raleigh Humane Society, which is another organization in need of an updated facility. He is helping the county take over Little Beaver State Park, and he has worked to facilitate a move for the Veteran's Museum on Harper Road to South Eisenhower Drive.
Hedrick said he has experience in the aerospace industry, which is part of an economic development plan for the region. He said that the region is overly depending on the coal industry and that job growth in the past 20 years has been primarily in the retail and service industries. He wants to see other industries develop.
"We've never really developed an industry that can pick up where coal dips off," he said. "If you're not in retail or service, there's a good chance you're not working."
Hedrick said more modern infrastructure, parks, facilities and roadways are necessary to attract businesses, which provide better-paying jobs.
"We've got to improve our living standards, improve our roads," he said. "The Bypass offers so much growth potential, but it does one other thing.
"It looks modern," he said. "That is the most modern-looking road we have in this area, and that's the stuff (business owners looking to relocate) look for.
"'Is this a community that's growing and modernizing, or is it a dying community that wants me to come in and save them?'" Hedrick summarized the question of a business scout. "People don't want to save the community.
"They want to come in and be part of the community."
Hedrick, who traveled frequently in the military and during his construction business days, said he is already marketing Raleigh County to investors and others.
"I have so many ideas, and it all starts with communication and bringing people together," he said. "Being picked to be county commissioner has just reignited that fire in me to make living here better for all people.
"If there's a better way out there to do something and improve something, we should be doing that, never settling for mediocrity or the 'same old, same old,'" he said. "We need to be thinking ahead of the game and not just trying to keep up.
"It's government's role to make sure you're giving people the best, which they deserve the best, so that people have the opportunity to maximize their enjoyment," said Hedrick. "The community should expect the best from us, and it's our obligation to give them the best, in the sense we're building bridges to the future by not shortchanging them."
•••
Duckworth, whose popular country music group Taylor Made was named Music Row Magazine's Independent Artist of the Year for 2012, was a state trooper from 1996 to 2016, commanding the Beckley detachment from 2004 until he retired. He sometimes managed as many as 18 troopers, he said.
While commander, Duckworth said, he pioneered the practice of organizing a detachment into service units, such as property crimes, thefts and sex offenses that is now statewide standard for State Police. He also realized the importance of working closely with everyone in the county.
Duckworth, who is endorsed by Little General Stores, said he recently held a "Run to the Courthouse" event. A few weeks prior to the deadline for filing, he visited businesses around the county and heard from a wide array of owners, employees and customers about the needs of their particular neighborhoods.
"We attract new businesses, we attract new people, by shining," Duckworth said. "My campaign slogan could be 'Choose to shine.' Our county is so versatile, and the needs are many.
"The needs in Rhodell and Clear Fork are different than the needs in Shady Spring or Daniels.
"If you really want to hear what people need, you need to get out and let them tell you," added Duckworth. "My opinion is not as valuable as the people who live in this county's opinions.
"People want to talk. They want their opinions valued, and they want to take their communities back," he added. "I learned that people love where they live.
"It's why they're here. They want to tell you what they need and what they want.
"A lot of them can tell you how to do it, too, if you listen to them."
Duckworth said he planned the Courthouse tour after a local doctor told him that no politician had ever come to his small business. Government plays a role in taking care of small business, said Duckworth, even if it is as simple as cleaning the roadway in front of local storefronts.
"The backbone of our community is small business," said Duckworth. "They employ people. They pay benefits. They're open.
"If we're going to grow business, shouldn't we be taking care of the businesses we have already? Everybody wants to see new, new, new, and I support that 1,000 percent, but not at the expense of the people who have been there in the trenches."
During his visits around the county, he learned that some regions — like those around W.Va. 3 — have a problem with broadband service. They're unable to use their cell phones and still rely on laptops. Broadband development is a pressing concern there, said Duckworth.
The opioid epidemic is a concern everywhere. Duckworth said that there is a "generation gap," with a generation of kids in Raleigh County being reared by grandparents. A portion of the county's children have lost both parents to addiction — a reality that one man told Duckworth was a "lost generation."
County government must address the needs of those young West Virginians through education and support if the county is to thrive.
"These kids are going to grow up and be productive people in our community," he said. "They need education on how to be a good person, how to get a job, how to manage their checkbooks.
"There's nothing like a little girl having private conversations with their moms," he said. "What do you do with those little girls that don't have a mom to lean on in the teenage years?
"Education.
"Our generation can't compete with our 13-year-olds (in use of technology)," he added. "What's the next gap, on the grandparents that's trying to raise them?
"Education. Education and that lost generation is a big deal.
"If you've got a strong education system and a full church, you've got a strong community."
He said personal finance, home economics and other life skill classes may be necessary, which could place more demands on the educational system.
"These babies that were born with addiction now play basketball at the elementary school. They play volleyball at the high school. They now have opinions and thoughts," he added. "Now that these little kids are old enough to start having their own opinions, and you see 6-, 7-year-olds who miss their mom and dad, it's a new concept.
"They were arm's length away from you, these people who were addicted," he added. "We need to think about that addicted person. If you're humanizing them and remembering his grandmother and remembering his daughter and the losses those people are suffering — and (the addicts) don't have to be dead to suffer a loss, they're losing them way before a death — you're humanizing them."
He said rehabilitation centers and support for recovering addicts who have left a treatment center are vital. He is currently working to bring a Virginia rehabilitation program into Beckley.
"I would support more options (in treatments), as everybody's different," he said.
Along with the opioid recovery, Duckworth said litter and trash are problems in most areas and must be addressed.
He said that, as a father, he decided to run for commission to help bring jobs to the area for the young people.
"We need to keep our kids home," he said. "We lose a lot of our population by our kids leaving when they get out of high school.
We have strong-willed communities in Raleigh County, and they've overcome a lot in the past 50 years," he said. "They all don't have the help and support financially.
"Let them have a voice. What I would promise is that your ideas and your opinions would make the discussion table."