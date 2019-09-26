lewisburg — Greenbrier County’s latest gathering spot for teens and young adults is also home to a computer repair and tech support program. The newly-relocated “Hub” serves as a learning laboratory that offers Greenbrier County high school and college students a safe place to congregate after school and features hands-on work experience, homework assistance and a healthy meal for many participants.
High Rocks Educational Corporation celebrated the grand opening of The Hub Café and Tech Express in the new location behind Lee Street Studios in late August, just in time for the 2019-20 school year. With the move from the facility’s original space in downtown Lewisburg’s Montwell Commons, The Hub gained additional square footage and an abundance of natural light, as well as a suitable home for the newly-branded Tech Express computer support enterprise.
“We outgrew the old space,” High Rocks development and marketing manager Sarah Mansheim explained.
She noted that the former location, in the basement of the Hill and Holler pizza restaurant, also was just plain loud, with recreation, snack service and studying all sharing a single, low-ceilinged room.
Both Tech Express and The Hub Café are youth social enterprise programs that give high school and college-aged people the opportunity to earn a wage while learning the various aspects of starting and running a business.
Larger quarters have allowed Tech Express — previously consigned to a “bench in a dark basement closet,” according to the endeavor’s mentor, Sean Brain — to gain some elbow room, and enabled The Hub Café to expand from a smoothie bar into a fully functioning café.
In both endeavors, Mansheim said, students are provided with hands-on experience in running a business, from creating a business plan and budget to marketing services and dealing with the public.
“Our goal is to give (students) tools so that when they graduate from high school they will know how to create a budget, market a business, set up and maintain a schedule, cook and clean,” Mansheim said of the café.
“We let the kids run their own marketing campaign,” she said. “We tell them to use their common sense, and as development manager, I give them guideposts. But we want to let them see for themselves what works and what doesn’t.”
Like Tech Express, The Hub Café is open to the public. The two businesses share operating hours — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
l l l
With around 20 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Stephanie Jones is employed by High Rocks as café manager.
“Our baristas are young people who have the entrepreneurial ‘bug,’” Jones noted. “It’s a learning café, so we will bring in younger students to the program later.”
Jones and Brain anticipate that students from Greenbrier East and Greenbrier West high schools will be hired at both Tech Express and the café. Given the new location’s proximity to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine’s campus, Jones said she believes some of the med school’s students will volunteer as mentors at The Hub, thereby fulfilling their service requirements.
Mansheim added that WVSOM students are welcome to dine in the café or pick up “grab and go” items from the menu, which features an assortment of sandwiches and wraps, as well as sodas, teas, coffees, espresso and parfaits.
“We expect the café to appeal to working people, medical students, parents of kids at the ball field next to us — and people like me,” Mansheim added with a grin. “I eat lunch here every day.”
She noted, “Folks are giving back to High Rocks when they eat here or use the Tech Express services.”
l l l
Brain brings plenty of experience and expertise to his role as Tech Express mentor. The 30-year employee of IBM said he’s used to people asking him for help with technology issues.
Heading up the Tech Express team serves to formalize his role and gives him the opportunity to train apprentice technicians who bring enthusiasm and aptitude to the table. Three apprentices completed their first round of training this summer.
“We’re still ramping up the business,” Brain said only a couple of weeks before August’s grand opening. “I want to see it grow organically and to get (the apprentices’) level of expertise up.”
He noted that while Tech Express apprentice technicians are paid for their work, more importantly they are learning skills that they can potentially parlay into high-end careers.
“This sort of work can lead to a very lucrative career,” Brain said. “What we do here is fundamental stuff, but there are all sorts of jobs this can lead off into. There’s always going to be work for us.”
Tech Express can fix desktop and laptop computers and resolve hardware, software and networking problems. Among the services offered are setting up social media, new computers, phones, home networks, Wi-Fi, printers and peripherals; establishing data backup, lending one-on-one support and providing cyber-safety advice.
No appointment is necessary; drop-off repair service is available during regular operating hours. After drop-off, a technician will diagnose the problem and contact the client to discuss repair options and cost estimates.
l l l
Mansheim is enthusiastic about The Hub’s new location and many features, such as computers for the students to use, free Wi-Fi, a large TV screen for presentations and enough space to allow other community organizations to schedule after-hours meetings at the site.
“We have plenty of parking, and we’re close to Hollowell Park,” she noted. “Baseball and football moms can stop in and get coffee or a healthy sandwich. I love our proximity to Lee Street Studios and the osteopathic school and new apartments. With Bimbo Coles’ crossfit facility in this same complex, we’re offering ‘recovery shakes’ in the café.
“We’re really trying to be mindful of our location. It’s such a wonderful fit for us.”
Plus, she remarked, “We work with these awesome kids.”
She added, “We’re here to educate, empower and inspire young people in West Virginia. We want to help the next generation of West Virginians.”
Now in its 24th year, High Rocks offers after-school programming, academic support, summer camps and year-round community action programs. For more information about the nonprofit corporation, visit www.highrocks.org.
To find out more about Tech Express services and pricing, visit techexpress.highrocks.org. To set up an appointment or ask a question, call 304-900-0093 or email techexpress@highrocks.org.
To contact someone at The Hub, call 304-647-4994. For more information about The Hub, its programs and to view a menu for The Hub Café, visit www.hubcafe.org.
