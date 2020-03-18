The Greenbrier made the decision Wednesday evening to suspend operations due to coronavirus COVID-19, after consideration and upon the advice of state and national government and health officials.
The White Sulphur Springs resort employs around 1,600 employees on active status, and is one of the biggest tourist hotspots in the state. In a statement released Wednesday evening, resort officials stated the suspension would begin noon Thursday, and operations would resume Friday, April 17 at 11 a.m.
The suspension announcement came shortly after Gov. Jim Justice demanded the closure of gyms and recreation centers throughout the state — a demand made a day after he also ordered restaurants and bars to shut down.
The Greenbrier, which has Justice family ownership, is compiled of a casino, 20 different restaurants, six golf courses, and a collection of 36 shops and boutiques, which will all remain closed during the suspension.
While several restaurants in the state hunkered down Wednesday to prepare to do curbside pick-up and to-go orders in their restaurants, a front-desk employee at The Greenbrier told The Register-Herald the resort would not be offering those services during their suspension.
"The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and this move is critical to ensure the well-being of all involved," The Greenbrier's announcement stated. "We appreciate the continued loyalty and understanding of our valued guests, and we look forward to welcoming them back when our doors reopen soon.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by COVID-19."
White Sulphur Springs Mayor Bruce Bowling told The Register-Herald the closure of the resort was to be expected, and urged folks not to panic saying they will get through this hard time.
"The main things over there at the resort is the restaurants and the casinos. The Governor closed down those yesterday (Tuesday), so it had to happen at The Greenbrier as well," Bowling said. "It is worrisome, that is the main employer in our county, but what are you going to do? It's what everyone else is doing, and it had to be done."
When asked what advice he'd give to those who employees who will be out of work while operations are suspended, Bowling said, "Just hold on. We're going to get through it."
Bowling referred to the derecho storm in 2012, and the massive flooding in 2016, and said West Virginians will take it on, and get through it.
"We got through both of those, so we will get through this. I hate it tremendously," he said. "Unfortunately, though, it had to be done. We want everyone to stay safe and stay healthy."
As of Wednesday evening, there were two confirmed cases of the virus in West Virginia — one in the Eastern Panhandle, and one in Mercer County. Health officials reported both cases were travel-related.
