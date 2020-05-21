Shuttered on March 19 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Greenbrier is scheduled to reopen Friday.
Billing the luxurious 11,000-acre resort near White Sulphur Springs as “a property ideally designed for social distancing,” the reopening announcement posted on The Greenbrier’s website cited such outdoor activities as fishing, hiking, biking, the Gun Club, off-road driving and multiple golf courses.
Health officials were consulted in setting up new safety protocols for the protection of the resort’s guests and staff, the announcement noted. Those measures include full-time teams dedicated to sanitizing high-touch public spaces such as door handles, railings, elevator buttons, tables and desks. Housekeeping staffers are focusing particularly on high-touch areas in guest rooms, including remote controls, clocks, light switches and informational guides.
In addition, the resort’s restaurants have seen changes in seating configurations, outdoor dining options and staggered reservations, all designed to enhance distancing. Hand sanitizing stations are now situated throughout the property, the announcement noted.
“The health and safety of our valued guests and team members is our top priority, and we have taken the advice from local and national health officials on what is best for their safety throughout this entire process,” Greenbrier President Dr. Jill Justice said in the announcement. “We are confident now that we are ready to open with new procedures in place, and we are excited to bring our guests back to experience the Greenbrier traditions that they love so much.”
Amid those traditions, however, is a healthy dose of caution.
Staffers are undergoing temperature screenings, and guests are asked to do the same. Prospective guests who are showing signs of illness or know they have been exposed to others with the COVID-19 virus are asked to postpone their trips to a later date. Healthy guests are asked to respect the space of other guests and staff and to avoid crowding elevators or standing close in lines.
“We are excited about reopening and committed to continuing to monitor our health and safety protocols in the weeks and months ahead,” Justice said in the reopening announcement.
The resort is Greenbrier County’s largest private employer, with close to 2,000 employees at the height of the local tourist season, which generally runs from early spring through late autumn. The property contains nearly 700 room configurations, including cottages and estate homes away from the main property, as well as multiple restaurants and lounges.
It is owned by the family of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.
The state has been under a gubernatorial order that closed all non-essential businesses in mid-March, as the pandemic spread through the United States. Several of the businesses located on the resort property were — and some still are — affected by that order.
Indoor service at West Virginia restaurants will be allowed for the first time in more than two months on Thursday, the day before The Greenbrier is slated to reopen. If the ongoing schedule announced by the governor in a Monday briefing stays on course, guests will have to wait an extra couple of weeks for the rebooting of other popular resort components, such as the full-service, 40,000-square-foot spa and America’s only private casino. Spas and massage businesses may open Saturday, May 30, and casinos may open Friday, June 5.
