WV Collective, the folks who brought Beckley WV PubFest, "Little Shop of Horrors," and "Hedwig & The Angry Inch" – have partnered with Clean Lines, Weathered Ground Brewery, and The City of Beckley for The Great Beckley Beer Festival, coming to the Beckley Intermodal Gateway on Sept. 21.
According to Jason Lockart, president of the WV Collective and owner of Clean Lines, the Beckley beer festival will feature over 50 beer selections from more than two dozen breweries and distributors.
Breweries already involved in the celebrations include Mountain State Brewing Co., Dobra Zupas, The Freefolk Brewery, Weathered Ground Brewery, Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company, New Belgium Brewing, Founders Brewing Co., Lagunitas Brewing Co., Dogfish Head, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. and more.
Several special local breweries will also be making an appearance during the festival.
While tasting the finest craft beer that the Mountain State has to offer is its focus, The Great Beckley Beer Festival will also host live music, while bringing the region’s best craft, art and food vendors together.
Throughout the day, music performed by local favorites including The Kind Thieves, The Company Stores, The Parachute Brigade, Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns, Long Point String Band (VIP only), Thomas Danley, Drew Bailey Lawrence, Matt Deal Music and Clinton Scott will fill Beckley Intermodal Speedway.
Lockart said Beckley’s beer festival will offer more music than a traditional beer festival, a decision that was made intentionally.
“A lot of us that put the festival together come from a musical background. Beer festivals are normally put on by beer people and while they do a great job, they don’t know music. A lot of great local bands don’t get booked for these festivals or events and we just wanted to showcase all this amazing local talent that we have… I have lived in Beckley for 13 years and I’m always on mission to make it a more interesting and fun place to be.”
On its official website, The Collective shows just how important highlighting local musicians and music is to its mission:
“The Mountain State is brimming with talent. It’s something we’ve all always known. Something we’ve grown up with. Some might call it our best kept secret. But any musician will tell you, it runs much deeper than that. West Virginia musicians are a community, a collection of individuals who are a force for collaboration, entertainment, and sometimes, a greater good. We aim to harness this resource to create a more vibrant arts culture in Southern West Virginia by providing events and performances that appeal to everyone.”
Although The Collective is still seeking food vendors, El Mariachi and a local barbecue joint have already been secured for the festival.
Tickets for The Great Beckley Beer Festival, which The Collective states will be “an afternoon unlike any our city has ever seen before,” are priced at $30 for general admission and $50 for VIP tickets.
“Anyone who buys the VIP tickets will get first dibs on all the amazing things the festival has to offer,” Lockart stated.
VIP perks include one-hour early access into the festival, beginning at noon and lasting until 6 p.m. (general admission may enjoy the festival from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.), first call at trying all the local brews, the chance to enjoy a VIP-only musical performance by the Long Point String Band, as well as a VIP exclusive tent area with a great view of the stage and a chance to try higher-end, “one-of-a-kind” beers from local breweries that general admission will not have access to.
Tickets can be purchased at www.beckleybeerfest.com.
The festival’s proceeds will benefit WV Collective's effort to continue to bring new and exciting entertainment and events to the Beckley area.
Current sponsors for the festival include Beaver’s El Mariachi, Tickety Boo Mercantile, Wickline Insurance, Raleigh General Hospital, Channel 93.5 “The Buzz,” Channel 103.7 “WCIR-FM,” and Pullin, Fowler, Flanagan, Brown & Poe, PLLC.
All those at The Collective share their excitement for the approaching festival and invite everyone to come out and celebrate the state’s local talent with them:
“We’re doing what The Collective does best and bringing together the best music, beer, food, and vendors the area has to offer all together in one place!”
“We have been trying to make something like this happen for quite some time,” Lockart added. “I am just excited to utilize the great space the speedway has to offer and have a great time.”
For more information on The Great Beckley Beer Festival, visit the festival’s official website at www.beckleybeerfest.com or its Facebook Page at The Great Beckley Beet Festival.