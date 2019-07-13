Locals came out to enjoy carnival rides and specialty vehicles at the 15th annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair (formerly known as the Friends of Coal Auto Fair) at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport on Friday.
From 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., fair-goers explored a large variety of autos, such as hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, motorcycles, tuners and trucks, from all years. Attendees could also find arts and crafts vendors, local business representatives and food stations.
"It's a good time close to home," Beckley resident Lauren Key said.
The fun kicks back up today with a nighttime concert featuring Taylor Made at 7:30 p.m., followed by headliner Ryan Hurd, a Grammy nominee who's known for his hit singles "To A T" and "Diamonds or Twine."
"I think most people come out for the fireworks, amusement rides and entertainment," said Allen Myers, owner of Myers Amusements, LLC.
"We've got big country music lovers around here," he added.
Admission at the gate costs $10 per ticket today, which includes the evening concert. Children ages 12 and under receive free admission to the Auto Fair.
The fair will feature more than 10 carnival rides, several carnival food vendors and games. Ride passes are sold separately from the Auto Fair's general admission ticket.
The goal of the Friends of Charity Auto Fair is to raise funds for local charitable organizations, to boost the economy, and to shed light on what local organizations are doing to make southern West Virginia a better place to live, work and play.
Proceeds from the 2019 Friends of Charity Auto Fair benefit Hospice of Southern West Virginia, which provides services to terminally ill patients with a prognosis of six months or less in Raleigh, Summers, Fayette and Wyoming counties.
For more information, visit WVAutoFair.com or call 304-255-6404.
