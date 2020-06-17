The Alderson Community Market is back with lots of fresh vegetables, breads and baked goods, including lots of sweet desserts.
There will also be a variety of pork products: bacon, chops, roast, short ribs, Italian sausage, and ground pork.
Also on-hand will be offerings of plants, homemade soaps, lotions, jams, jellies, pure beeswax candles, bird seed cakes, jewelry, crochet items, crafts, bowl covers and clothing.
SNAP recipients are finding great deals. Swipe your card for any amount, and that amount gets doubled; tripled if you have kids.
Senior vouchers will be accepted.
There will be live music and games for the kids, where they can earn “carrot dollars” to spend on fruits and vegetables.
The event will be held at the Alderson Visitors Center parking lot (the old Gulf Station), on Route 12, near the old walking bridge, every Tuesday, from 3 to 6 p.m.