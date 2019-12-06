Thanksgiving meal organizer thanks community for dedication

Thanksgiving is over, stockings are hung on the fireplace, Christmas trees are up in living rooms, and lights are strung along houses all throughout the Mountain State. It’s the holiday season, and while many are filled with cheer, one Fayette County woman is reminiscing on her community’s hard work and dedication she offered up on Thanksgiving last week.
Lesley Taylor, coordinator for the annual Oak Hill Community Thanksgiving Meal, has taken over the meal for the last five years. While the annual meal is in its 19th year, she’s proud the accomplishments this year’s meal had.
The Oak Hill Community Thanksgiving Meal is a 100 percent volunteer effort and paid for solely by donations from businesses, individuals and churches.
“Without the support of our community, the Community Thanksgiving Meal would not be possible,” Taylor told The Register-Herald. “We are incredibly thankful for the support the meal has received throughout the years, as well as the volunteers who work so tirelessly throughout the week.”
This year, 2,785 meals were served during the dinner, including 2,250 delivery meals, 468 carryout meals, and 67 dine-in meals.
Taylor reported together, all the meals averaged out to the following:
2,262 pounds of turkey (112 whole turkeys)
909 pounds turkey breast (101 breasts)
675 pounds of mashed potatoes
813 pounds of green beans
100 pans of dressing
2,592 rolls
324 pounds of cranberry sauce
50 gallons of gravy
2,800 desserts
Taylor said while organizers did experience some “hiccups” this year during the meal, they are dedicated to improving there processes for next year.
“Next year will make the 20th anniversary of the Community Thanksgiving Meal, which will be held November 26, 2020,” Taylor said. “It will be our best year ever.”
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH